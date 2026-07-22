Interesting and Humour - page 2128

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WebMoney.UA is working again!

WebMoney - Новости - Возобновление работы
  • webmoney.ua
Дорогие друзья! С июня 2013 года, находясь под жестким прессингом чиновников Министерства доходов и сборов, команда WebMoney.UA все свои усилия направляла на решение возникших проблем в правовом поле. Мы не могли смириться с тем, что заложниками действий фискальных органов стали более двух миллионов пользователей. Поэтому возврат их средств все...
 
barabashkakvn:

WebMoney.UA is working again!

Thank God for that.
 
barabashkakvn:

WebMoney.UA works again!

Yes, it works, and in principle WMU could always be exchanged, but the exchange rate for WMZ 14.6 does not suit me at all(.

 
 

Taxis in Austria



 
 

Last ...



 

A little more ...

Vega tablet... anyone?



 

and Danish beer -



 
Crucian:

Yes, it works, and in principle WMU could always be exchanged, but the exchange rate for WMZ 14.6 does not suit me at all(.

Do not talk nonsense. Taki could not withdraw from WebMoney.ua to my bank account for almost a year.
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