Interesting and Humour - page 2128
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Yes, it works, and in principle WMU could always be exchanged, but the exchange rate for WMZ 14.6 does not suit me at all(.
Taxis in Austria
Last ...
A little more ...
Vega tablet... anyone?
and Danish beer -
Yes, it works, and in principle WMU could always be exchanged, but the exchange rate for WMZ 14.6 does not suit me at all(.