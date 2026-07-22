Interesting and Humour - page 2822
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Impressed?
It's like a fairy tale!
How simple it is.
- Show me!
-How? It's gone.
Just to introduce you to the fact that Schumann resonance is formed by standing waves propagating between the earth and the ionosphere...
Deeper, alas, in the books.
If they'd bothered to, that question wouldn't have been asked.
Just for the sake of introduction I will say that Schumann resonance is formed by standing waves propagating between the earth and the ionosphere...
Deeper, alas, in the books.
Believe it or not, I know about Schumann waves.
It's a shame no one can show you the flying disc... it flew away...
The so-called underground has long learned to work beyond the reach of the security services.
All in good time!