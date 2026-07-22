Interesting and Humour - page 3954

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NASA astronauts



 
Alexander Laur:

Ouch, that's a good gravitsapa humour :)

 
 
Deleted.
 
Antennas for smartphones have been reduced a hundredfold.


https://lenta.ru/news/2017/08/23/antenna/

Антенны для смартфонов уменьшили в сто раз
Антенны для смартфонов уменьшили в сто раз
  • 2017.08.22
  • фильм «Марсианин»
  • lenta.ru
Американские ученые нашли способ уменьшить размеры компактных антенн в сто раз. Соответствующее исследование опубликовано в журнале Nature Communications. Вместо традиционных специалисты предложили использовать магнитоэлектрические антенны-мембраны с ферромагнитной и пьезоэлектрической тонкопленочной гетероструктурой. Данные устройства...
 


Good morning

 
Sergey Golubev:


Good morning

Which one are you? ;)
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Antennas for smartphones have been reduced a hundredfold.


https://lenta.ru/news/2017/08/23/antenna/

"Conventional antennas are rigid metal devices that are in resonance with the received electromagnetic wave." -(с)


 


A young man vacationing on a beach in Malaysia noticed that the island on the horizon reminded him a lot of something. He lay down on the sand and asked to be photographed in a pose that mirrored the silhouette behind him. In just a few days, the photo was appreciated by tens of thousands of Reddit.com users.

The island behind the tourist, which he so aptly portrayed, is Pregnant Maiden Island, which is part of the Langkawi archipelago. It consists of 140 islands stretching for 28 kilometres. According to the belief, if you dive into the lake that is on the island, a couple who wants to have children will soon have them

 

St Petersburg vice-governor blames cormorants for damage to Zenit Arena's roof


Read more on RBC:

http://www.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/599b29de9a7947d52a9d347f

Вице-губернатор Петербурга обвинил бакланов в порче крыши «Зенит Арены»
Вице-губернатор Петербурга обвинил бакланов в порче крыши «Зенит Арены»
  • www.rbc.ru
Морские птицы бакланы портят светоотражающую пленку на крыше стадиона Санкт-Петербург Арена (ранее Зенит Арена ), заявил в интервью изданию Спорт день за днем вице-губернатор Санкт-Петербурга ...
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