Interesting and Humour - page 3954
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NASA astronauts
Ouch, that's a good gravitsapa humour :)
https://lenta.ru/news/2017/08/23/antenna/
Good morning
Good morning
Antennas for smartphones have been reduced a hundredfold.
https://lenta.ru/news/2017/08/23/antenna/
"Conventional antennas are rigid metal devices that are in resonance with the received electromagnetic wave." -(с)
A young man vacationing on a beach in Malaysia noticed that the island on the horizon reminded him a lot of something. He lay down on the sand and asked to be photographed in a pose that mirrored the silhouette behind him. In just a few days, the photo was appreciated by tens of thousands of Reddit.com users.
The island behind the tourist, which he so aptly portrayed, is Pregnant Maiden Island, which is part of the Langkawi archipelago. It consists of 140 islands stretching for 28 kilometres. According to the belief, if you dive into the lake that is on the island, a couple who wants to have children will soon have them
St Petersburg vice-governor blames cormorants for damage to Zenit Arena's roof
Read more on RBC:
http://www.rbc.ru/rbcfreenews/599b29de9a7947d52a9d347f