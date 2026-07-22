Interesting and Humour - page 4895
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https://www.livelib.ru/book/1006215724-za-zakrytoj-dveryu-zapiski-vrachavenerologa-lev-fridland
This book has not been published by Cosmos.
Wikipedia has a page about the author, with a list of his publications and the places where they were published:
This book has not been published by Cosmos.
Wikipedia has a page about the author, with a list of his publications and the places where they were published:
https://rusneb.ru/catalog/000200_000018_RU_NLR_A1SV_126958/A publisher in Kharkov was printing in Dnipro. )
https://rusneb.ru/catalog/000200_000018_RU_NLR_A1SV_126958/The publisher in Kharkov was printing in Dnipropetrovsk. )
OK, I'm convinced. On the bag it sells for 700p:https://meshok.net/item/169513972_А_Успенский_О_вреде_ранних_половых_сношений_1928г_Космос
Wikipedia has the logo -https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Файл:Издательство_Космос.jpg
why are there hands in the trade ? the broker is right...
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https://www.rbc.ru/technology_and_media/12/08/2021/6113dc989a79478bd83a98fe
It's a normal kind of competition)
It's a normal sonation...they bought the company and shut down the unprofitable contracts.
That wafer fab somehow ended up on the verge of bankruptcy and selling out? that's exactly what those tails were cut off.
Only business, if the British management allowed themselves "political and friendly" contracts, then this is no time to play around :-)
It's a normal sonation...they bought the company and shut down the unprofitable contracts.
That wafer fab somehow ended up on the verge of bankruptcy and selling out? that's exactly what those tails were cut off.
Only business, if in the British administration they allowed themselves "political and friendly" contracts, then they did not play around :-)
I don't know the backstory. But amid the lack of chips is a normal move) friendly))))
It's a normal sonation...they bought the company and shut down the unprofitable contracts.
That wafer fab somehow ended up on the verge of bankruptcy and selling out? that's exactly what those tails were cut off.
Only business, if the British administration allowed themselves "political and friendly" contracts, then they did not play around here :-)
Firstly, why are the contracts "unprofitable"?
Secondly, where does the article say that the company was on the verge of bankruptcy and selling out?