Interesting and Humour - page 3754

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Don't ever shear a bark, don't! You'll end up with this)))


 
 
 

Civil aviation pilots

https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/3320307
 
 
- Dad, did you ever fall in love with a teacher at school?
- Son, you just reminded me of that now. Of course I did!
- And what came out of it?
- Nothing... Your mother found out and transferred you to another school.
 

- Would you like to suddenly wake up in the future?
- Yes.
- Then I've got three litres here...

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We men, on the other hand, are fastidious when it comes to presents - they give us socks for the 23rd of February, and we turn our noses up our nose at the colour of the socks.

Women, on the other hand, are not fussy about presents - a diamond is a diamond, a fur coat is a fur coat, a Maybach is a Maybach.

 

Star Wars Episode xx

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