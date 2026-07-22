Interesting and Humour - page 4500
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I didn't understand and couldn't find it.
The first video was posted from the channel I watched, then after a while YouTube showed a video from another channel in the recommended list, and this "other channel" was the original one where the author of the channel is this lady
the first video was posted from the channel I watched, then after a while youtube showed a video from another channel in the recommended list, and this "other channel" was the original one where the author of the channel is this madam
You should have said, I was watching from YouTube. So throw me a link where "where the author of the channel is this madam", I couldn't find shit. I want to dance with her again.)
You should have said so, I was watching from YouTube. So throw me a link where "where's the channel's author this madam", I can't find shit. I want to dance with her again.)
It's complicated... I wrote that I'd updated the video, but no... point your finger )))
herehttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCvt0Jc0ghFegppbyRdMPTg
it's complicated... I write that I've updated the video, but no... point your finger )))
herehttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCvt0Jc0ghFegppbyRdMPTg
Oh, it's all clear now, thank you! It makes me want to go to Japan )))
1) have sex with him
2) feedhim
3) leave him alone
How do you make a woman happy? It's not thathard
. All it takes is being:
1) friend
2) lover
3) brother
4) father
5) master
6) teacher
7) cook
8) roofer
9) plumber
10) mechanic
11) decorator
12) stylist
13) sex therapist
14) psychologist
15) therapist
16) organiser
17) brave
18) clean
19) kind
20) kind
21) generousconsiderate
24) gallant
25) intelligent
26) educated
27) with a sense of humour
28) resourceful
29) athletic
30) strong
31) understanding
32) accommodating
33) tolerant
34) condescending
35) careful
36) mild
37) rich
38) determined
39) reliable
40) polite
WITHOUT FORGOTTEN:
41) compliment her often
42) love shopping
43) don't be scandalous or look for trouble
44) don't annoy her
45) don't look at other girls
AT THE SAME TIME MUST:
46) be considerate
47) not be jealous
48) get along with her family
49) find time for her.... while at thesame time
leaving her space
taking care of her...
And finally, VERY IMPORTANT:
50) NEVER! forget the dates of:
* birthdays
* first meeting
* engagement
* wedding
Unfortunately, even by strictly following all these
rules, her happiness is not guaranteed.
Cool Japanese rock! From 0:20 onwards there's an awesome guitar jam!
Sergey Golubev:
A week ago I looked out of the window, and the window (first floor) overlooks the courtyard.
And there's this first grader coming up to the other two first graders, and he says.
"Let's play cop?"
They say, "No, we won't. We are offended."
:)
I read this post of yours, smiled and forgot. My son's wife turned on a cartoon about the Fixers last night. I was doing something at home and listening half-heartedly to the cartoon characters, when suddenly I clearly heard one of them say that he wouldn't do something there - he was offended. Your post came immediately to mind. :) Apparently those kids you told me about were just copying the fixies. :)
It's both smiling and alarming at the same time - cartoons program a child's psyche. What will they teach them in the end?
Once the St.Petersburg team of film makers invited psychologists to analyse foreign cartoons. The conclusions they drew were shocking. See for yourself -it's worth it.
Stumbled across the song on the internet here... and it made me so sad...
----------------
Happiness spilled over,
Nothing
Nothing's left.
Chorus:
.
Yes, under a white sail,
A jumper
Knitted with a harus,
...
Stumbled across the song on the internet here... and it made me so sad...
----------------
Happiness spills over,
Nothing
♪ There's nothing left... ♪
The author of this poetic "masterpiece" is one Alyona Skok.
I read it... and it came to mind:
I guess I didn't learn enough at school,
I've been hanging out with a lot of boys,
And it got me very excited...
I couldn't get my grammar right.
there it is, simple human happiness !