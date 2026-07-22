Interesting and Humour - page 196
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I'm all for evolution. You have to carry the baby for 9 months and gently.
I'm not against evolution, I'm just sharing technology :)
By the way, Lenin has a lot to read on the subject.
No. "And without that, you know you can't win the second round. " . No problem at all. And there's no need for rigging.
The strength of opposition to the protesters must be adequate to the strength of the protest. A strong and brazen lie leads to a stronger protest and as a consequence a stronger crackdown and that is not good for the government.
You will see that all the facts of election fraud will either be protested, or the opposition will be silenced, or simply ignored.
It's not for nothing that they set up online video, you think they don't know how to gag whoever needs it.
I am telling you one of the technologies that I calculated, because the counting is done in real-time with an accurate distribution of precincts, then at the polling station where the required candidate loses, fraud is committed (such as stuffing ballots, etc., all concealed by webcam, for fear of doubt) elections at this station are invalid and do not count in the final count. Next, a re-election is called at this polling station (which will take place in a month or so), but since the country has actually quit the election, the results at these polling stations will be happily ignored.
Thus, by cutting the long tails for a while, the average sample will be mixed up. At the repeat, the turnout will be different, and the winner will be known.
The hell with politics.
Fake. The sign is not a railway sign. Either it was dragged in, stuck in and photographed, or it was drawn.
Yura, it's not even a picture, it's a thought.
So the thought is a fake.
It's like taking a picture of a rubber woman and saying it's erotic. It's also a thought, only it's a rubber one.
So the thought is fake.
It's like taking a picture of a rubber woman and writing, like erotica. It would also be a thought, only a rubber one.