Interesting and Humour - page 2501
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Someday dogs will stand on their hind legs and walk. ))
Пёс-акробат Оззи, ставший героем YouTube ещё в 2012 году, за два года тренировок значительно повысил уровень своего мастерства в балансировании на канате. В 2012 появившаяся в интернете видеозапись с питомцем, шагающим по натянутому канату, произвела фурор. Когда хозяин удивительного пса обнаружил, что кадры с его подопечным попали в сеть и обрели такую популярность, он решил отточить технику Оззи.
Who have their hands in currency trading.
There are many in the world, friend Horatio,
Who are warming their hands in currency trading.
And there are those who prepare for years,
They become famous in the blink of an eye. ))
And there are those who prepare for years,
They become famous in the blink of an eye. ))
Why didn't they show the edge of the doggy record?
Also an option. ))
And I thought the second one was put on automatic with a delayed repeat relative to what the DJ is doing on the first one. It's a very precise repetition. ))
Man, they're just making movies for kindergarteners now.
Where are we going?))
Man, they just started making movies for kindergarteners.
Where are we going?))