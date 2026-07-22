Interesting and Humour - page 4342
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Update:
It turned out to be a kind of peephole)
Update:
It turned out to be a kind of peephole)
What's that for?
You could have bought a stepladder.)
What's that for?
You could have bought a stepladder.)
Ladders are evil - only hardcore. I used to make ladders like that myself.
What's that for?
You could have bought a stepladder.)
There are two stepladders available, but they are not needed yet, a stool will suffice.
The windows are for the workplace and to see the world instead of sitting alone, three rooms are covered from that spot.
There are two stepladders, but they are not needed yet, a stool will suffice.
The windows have been made - there will be a workspace, and to see the world instead of sitting alone, three rooms are covered from that spot
The main thing is for the cat to get through. Otherwise it won't stop.)
The main thing is for the cat to get through. (Otherwise, it won't go away.)
- Operator so-and-so, hello, how can I help you?
- The Internet failed, but the link is on.
The girl is confused:
- Is there a fire?
I patiently explain:
- No, the link is on fire. The network, I mean, it's working. I did a trace: your provider's address is pinged, but the higher one is not. I'm sorry, it's a total dead end. Is there any way we can call them?
I'm starting to feel more and more like an idiot. Especially after she asks:
- What did you do?
- Traceroute! You know, traceroute! At first I just pinged you - it went through, and the LAN is working. I decided to see where the problem was, so I did... tracert yandex.ru.
- So it's just Yandex that's not working?
- Nothing's working for me!
- What's it got to do with Yandex?
Because I type the word "idiot" into Yandex and the first link is your fucking picture! But that's not what I'm saying:
- It's got nothing to do with it. Just a random online resource to check it out.
- Test what?
I even pictured her flapping her false eyelashes, except she's clearly got false brains too.
- To check which address (I choose a simpler word) the internet has stopped at. Is that clear?
- Your address is so-and-so street, so-and-so house? You're connected.
Fucking hell... Hello, Kuma! I've been to the market! I don't know what to say for half a minute. The young lady says:
- "Do you have two screens downstairs?
- What two screens downstairs?
- Well, there are two monitors at the bottom...
racking my brains through the monstrous barbarism about "screens", I vaguely understand that "below" is a tray, and "two little monitors" is an icon of network connection. "Flashing" they should be when...
- No, they don't! I told you right away that the link is up and the local goes down and your servers are pinged, but the connection to the network is being provided by the upstream prov and it's not pinged! They are the ones who are down. Can you fix it?
After silence a question:
- What do you want?
I can't hold back any longer:
- I want the internet to work!
- Wait a minute...
Bon Jovi comes on. A beep, and the same charming, girlish voice:
- So you've got two monitors flashing?
Holy shit...