Interesting and Humour - page 3410
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A spherical horse in a vacuum:
A spherical horse in a vacuum:
Is that the one?
The whole chain hasn't been untwisted yet.
Today is tobacco-free day
was the minister handing over the proceeds to a colonel of the Interior Ministry?
More like the colonel was collecting the proceeds
Apparently, in the next few years, the entrance exams to the schools of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will rise sharply.
https://спбсву.мвд.рф/Obrazovatelnaya_deyatelnost/Visshie_uchebnie_zavedenija_MVD_Rossiihttp://vuzyinfo.ru/kak-postupit/kak-postupit-v-mvd-vozmozhnye-varianty.html