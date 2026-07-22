Interesting and Humour - page 3410

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A spherical horse in a vacuum:

A spherical horse in a vacuum

 
Vladimir Karputov:

A spherical horse in a vacuum:

The one?
 
Дмитрий:
Is that the one?
It looks like yes.
 
Andrei Etylkut:
The whole chain has not yet been untwisted
 
Alexey Busygin:
The whole chain hasn't been untwisted yet.
did the minister hand over the proceeds to a MIA colonel?
 
Server Muradasilov:

Today is tobacco-free day

And I wonder why I want to smoke so much!
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
was the minister handing over the proceeds to a colonel of the Interior Ministry?
More likely the colonel was collecting the proceeds
 
Alexey Busygin:
More like the colonel was collecting the proceeds

Apparently, in the next few years, the entrance exams to the schools of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will rise sharply.


https://спбсву.мвд.рф/Obrazovatelnaya_deyatelnost/Visshie_uchebnie_zavedenija_MVD_Rossii

http://vuzyinfo.ru/kak-postupit/kak-postupit-v-mvd-vozmozhnye-varianty.html
Как поступить в МВД: возможные варианты
Как поступить в МВД: возможные варианты
  • vuzyinfo.ru
Специалисты, которых готовят образовательные учреждения МВД России, прежде всего, стоят на страже общественного порядка, а также призваны защищать здоровье и обеспечивать сохранность жизни мирного населения. Большая доля выпускников со временем может по праву называться профессионалами высочайшего уровня, самые опытные становятся руководителями...
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQC6IWqrL04
ТОП 10 - Лучшие фокусы- БОГ МОНТАЖА | Самое поразительное магический трюк | Приколы 2016 | WORF
ТОП 10 - Лучшие фокусы- БОГ МОНТАЖА | Самое поразительное магический трюк | Приколы 2016 | WORF
  • 2016.11.10
  • www.youtube.com
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