Interesting and Humour - page 2901

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Tom and Jerry. 76 years together

 
 
"As it turns out, one of the smart toilets on the Japanese market uses a weak default password. Researchers were able to establish a Bluetooth connection and gain full access to the smart toilet's functions. The IS specialists were able, for example, to turn on the flush or let the water run."
Хакеры взломали "умный" унитаз, получив над ним полный контроль
Хакеры взломали "умный" унитаз, получив над ним полный контроль
  • hitech.newsru.com
Глава команды безопасности продуктов Panasonic Хикохиро Лин заявил об успешном взломе "умного" унитаза. Как сообщает издание The Daily Mirror, в ходе проверки безопасности устройства исследователям удалось получить доступ к системе контроля устройства. Как выяснилось, в одном из представленных на японском рынке "умных" унитазов используется...
 
 

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Sergey Golubev:

Found a post on Facebook with one comment - 'someone in a mental institution got a tablet' ... I looked up who... and came across one post there... I looked and looked who... I came across one post there... as it was a post of a psychologist (perhaps the patients gave him a tablet), I am providing it below without cuts.

Seems like an ordinary fairy tale and a good cartoon, but how much hidden meaning :)

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"Three from Prostokvashino" is the creepy underside of a Soviet classic.


https://coub.com/view/4wt570rk
Дядя Кира
Дядя Кира
  • coub.com
Key Value
 
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Гравитационная революция
Гравитационная революция
  • 2016.02.12
  • Редакция журнала Наука и жизнь
  • www.nkj.ru
Гравитационные волны, зарегистрированные коллаборацией LIGO при столкновении двух чёрных дыр, дают начало гравитационной астрономии. Вчерашний день можно считать началом новой эры в изучении космоса – гравитационной астрономии. Со времён Кепплера и Галилея, наблюдавших небесные светила через окуляры своих телескопов, астрономы научились строить...
 

A photo from the year 2000. It looks like a prophecy.

 

Rudolf


 

The wife sends her programmer husband to the shop and says, "Buy a loaf of sausage, and if you have eggs, get a dozen.

The husband in the shop, - do you have eggs?

- Yes, I do.

- Then give me ten loaves of sausage.

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