Interesting and Humour - page 2901
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Tom and Jerry. 76 years together
Printed soon )
Found a post on Facebook with one comment - 'someone in a mental institution got a tablet' ... I looked up who... and came across one post there... I looked and looked who... I came across one post there... as it was a post of a psychologist (perhaps the patients gave him a tablet), I am providing it below without cuts.
Seems like an ordinary fairy tale and a good cartoon, but how much hidden meaning :)
------------
"Three from Prostokvashino" is the creepy underside of a Soviet classic.
A photo from the year 2000. It looks like a prophecy.
Rudolf
The wife sends her programmer husband to the shop and says, "Buy a loaf of sausage, and if you have eggs, get a dozen.
The husband in the shop, - do you have eggs?
- Yes, I do.
- Then give me ten loaves of sausage.