Interesting and Humour - page 2110
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A system for concreting passengers in an accident
The point of the invention is that in the event of an accident, the aircraft hitting the ground does not explode and passengers are not injured.
A system for concreting passengers in an accident
The point of the invention is that in the event of an accident, the aircraft hitting the ground does not explode and passengers are not injured.
A system for concreting passengers in an accident
The point of the invention is that in the event of an accident, the aircraft hitting the ground does not explode and passengers are not injured.
I think Stallone's "The Destroyer" had a curing-foam safety system like that in the car.
Two existences in one world:
I think this is a topic for humour, not spammy websites!!!!
that's just the way you see it)))
The topic is calledInteresting and Humor.
Everyone has their own interests and humour.