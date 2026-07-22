Interesting and Humour - page 2862
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Tree-hugging goats (article by renowned blogger, celebrity photographer and businessman Sergei Dol)
"Tree goats in Morocco look a lot like Christmas decorations on a Christmas tree. Well, really, for the average Russian to see goats chewing on the bark on a tree is quite strange. And some of them climb higher than five metres, and it is surprising how the hooved animals are held on the tree's thin branches."
"The tree, by the way, is not an easy one. It is a Moroccan endemic called argania, and the tree is famous for its fruit-seeds, from which a special oil is pressed. It is used in cosmetology and has some incredible properties. To compare: only 12 million litres of argan oil are extracted per year, compared to 9 billion litres of sunflower oil, for example...".
And they say it's not safe to withdraw money from an ATM... That's not true.
Happy New Year!
Here's my yolka:
diesel tractor versus steam tractor )
diesel tractor versus steam tractor )
Yeah, well... ...you've gone senile... :)
Good old Moskvich, I think, can pull over a Formula 1 race car with its 600 strong engine. Mass is mass, so a steam-powered mastadont will have better grip on the ground.
It would be funnier, if the wheels of both tractors were rigidly connected by a chain gear -....
Yeah, well... You've gone senile... :)
Good old Moskvich, I believe, can pull over a Formula 1 race car with its 600 horsepower engine. Mass is mass, so a steam-powered mastadont will have better grip.
It would be funnier, if the wheels of both tractors were rigidly meshed with the chain gear -....
Most likely something in the modern's drivetrain would have been screwed up in the process. )
Look at the size of the wheels on the steam one, at that radius it's not hard for it to spin them at all.
And the modern one is more revolving. So, if the wheels jam, the clutch is more likely to burn out.
Which seems to have no steam )) is, necessarily have, otherwise he would ride immediately after start.
ZS: yes, the modern loses in the clutch with the ground ))))
If you google "steam tractor", very interesting. There was even one: