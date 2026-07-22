Interesting and Humour - page 3646

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transcendreamer:


for 10 years now they have been predicting the inevitable collapse of the dollar )))))

(no of course not 10, 25 years at least)

Well, the news did not say anything about a "collapse of the dollar". it was about something else, and time will tell what will happen to the dollar in the future.
 
Aleksey Levashov:


Woody Allen's Ageing in reverse.

I want to live my next life from the end. It starts with you being dead and then this is what happens. You wake up in an old people's home and every day you feel better and better.
You get kicked out of there because you're perfectly healthy, you get a pension, and then when you go to work, they give you a gold watch on your first day and throw a party in your honour.
You work for 40 years until you're young enough to enjoy a well-deserved break. You party, consume alcohol, have a promiscuous sex life.
And then you're ripe for high school. Then you go through junior high, become a kid, play games. You have no responsibilities, you turn into a baby and,
you're finally born. And then you spend your last nine months weighted down, all ready to go, like in a posh, centrally heated sanatorium, where every day the living space
gets bigger and bigger, and finally - hooray! You end up having an orgasm! That's it.


A synopsis of The Mysterious History of Benjamin Button ))))
Загадочная история Бенджамина Баттона
Загадочная история Бенджамина Баттона
  • evgent80 рецензии (5) оценки фильмы Загадочная история Бенджамина Баттона
  • www.kinopoisk.ru
Фильм о мужчине, который родился в возрасте 80-ти лет, а затем начал молодеть. Этот человек, как и каждый из нас, не мог остановить время. Его путь в ХХI век, берущий свое начало в Новом Орлеане в 1918-м году в самом конце Первой Мировой войны, будет столь необычен, что вряд ли мог иметь место в жизни кого-либо другого. Фильм повествует...
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Rather fortunately!

The indecent - or rather what is usually not talked about anymore - was afterwards!

Although sometimes - it is shown but ... ...it's in a porno movie.


there is no film more interesting in the world than a film about how babies are made))))
 

https://lenta.ru/photo/2017/04/08/therace/

Все мы немножко лошади
Все мы немножко лошади
  • lenta.ru
В британском графстве Мерсисайд состоялись трехдневные гулянья по поводу легендарных скачек Grand National Festival. Дресс-код — классический, но гости интерпретировали коктейльные платья и изящные шляпки для скачек...
 


 
 

Not sorry, not calling, not crying...
I just don't have the time: I'm working and working and working.

-----------

Good morning.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Not sorry, not calling, not crying...
I just don't have the time: I'm working and working and working.

-----------

Good morning.

Stop working and get busy.)
 
Andrey Dik:



On the second one, the waterline went underwater )))
 

Moderator and forum members....

or

"Are there mice in the house? What mice?" ....


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