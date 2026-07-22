Interesting and Humour - page 3646
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for 10 years now they have been predicting the inevitable collapse of the dollar )))))
(no of course not 10, 25 years at least)
Woody Allen's Ageing in reverse.
I want to live my next life from the end. It starts with you being dead and then this is what happens. You wake up in an old people's home and every day you feel better and better.
You get kicked out of there because you're perfectly healthy, you get a pension, and then when you go to work, they give you a gold watch on your first day and throw a party in your honour.
You work for 40 years until you're young enough to enjoy a well-deserved break. You party, consume alcohol, have a promiscuous sex life.
And then you're ripe for high school. Then you go through junior high, become a kid, play games. You have no responsibilities, you turn into a baby and,
you're finally born. And then you spend your last nine months weighted down, all ready to go, like in a posh, centrally heated sanatorium, where every day the living space
gets bigger and bigger, and finally - hooray! You end up having an orgasm! That's it.
A synopsis of The Mysterious History of Benjamin Button ))))
Rather fortunately!
The indecent - or rather what is usually not talked about anymore - was afterwards!
Although sometimes - it is shown but ... ...it's in a porno movie.
there is no film more interesting in the world than a film about how babies are made))))
https://lenta.ru/photo/2017/04/08/therace/
Not sorry, not calling, not crying...
I just don't have the time: I'm working and working and working.
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Good morning.
Not sorry, not calling, not crying...
I just don't have the time: I'm working and working and working.
-----------
Good morning.
On the second one, the waterline went underwater )))
Moderator and forum members....
or
"Are there mice in the house? What mice?" ....