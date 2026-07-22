Interesting and Humour - page 80
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100 facts about Italy
41. At Christmas it is customary to give each other red pants. Yes, and to be happy, you have to sleep in them on Christmas night.
I began to think about New Year's gifts, but you see how simple it is - pants on New Year's Eve and put them on at Christmas :)
ZS: Thanks for the topic!
- Look, mate, why is everything so small here? This building, for instance, in America would be ten times bigger...
- Of course, sir. It's a mental hospital.
http://www.tradingcomputers.com/TCarrays.html
Convenient! )))
http://f5.ru/pg/post/375023
http://f5.ru/pg/post/375023