Interesting and Humour - page 80

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Mischek:
100 facts about Italy

41. At Christmas it is customary to give each other red pants. Yes, and to be happy, you have to sleep in them on Christmas night.

I began to think about New Year's gifts, but you see how simple it is - pants on New Year's Eve and put them on at Christmas :)

ZS: Thanks for the topic!

[Deleted]  
An American comes to London, hires a guide, walks around, gets to know the architecture. Soon he gets bored:
- Look, mate, why is everything so small here? This building, for instance, in America would be ten times bigger...
- Of course, sir. It's a mental hospital.
 

 

http://www.tradingcomputers.com/TCarrays.html

Convenient! )))

 
 
 
 
 
Mischek:
http://f5.ru/pg/post/375023
Thanks for the masterpiece!
1...737475767778798081828384858687...4979
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