Interesting and Humour - page 3177
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What's inside the Olympic torch?
Nothing special inside the Olympic torch. There is a sliding body, special materials, nozzles and adjustments. Where's the bluetooth, where's the internet access so you can get the gas?
That is why their torch goes out at the most inopportune moment. It is easier to soak a rag in paraffin and run, it will not go out.
Nothing special inside the Olympic torch. There's the sliding body, the special materials, the nozzles, the adjustments. But where is the bluetooth, where is the Internet access so that you can give the gas a boost?
That's why their torch goes out at the most inopportune moment. It's easier to soak a rag in paraffin and run, it won't go out.
You've been looking in the wrong place:
The manure arrived by sea - the first 50 thousand tonnes, and then it started ... "we don't need manure from NATO" ... statements of regional officials ... etc.
People read newspaper articles and laughed, waited for local news on TV, listened and laughed (the whole town laughed) - they thought it was a joke, the farmer was perplexed - why he was denied such a good deal, and what does politics have to do with it.
There we remained with our ...
A cloth soaked in paraffin does not smell very nice when it burns.
Paraffin without burning is not the most pleasant to smell
But for some reason the crucian carp like the smell of it...
Paraffin without burning is not the most pleasant to smell
And by the way, its smell depends very much on the degree of refinement (or maybe the composition is different) - aviation paraffin smells much nicer than normal technical paraffin.