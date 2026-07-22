Interesting and Humour - page 3772
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I thought it was a gimmick, however the link works:
https://tyumen.zarplata.ru/vacancy/card/132987921/Imitator_programmista
Я
I thought it was a joke, but the link works:
https://tyumen.zarplata.ru/vacancy/card/132987921/Imitator_programmista
Ehhh... Just buy a door with a jamb and stick it to the wall - let everyone think they've come to the reception and all the professionals behind the door work.
it's about time the manufacturer of these bags showed up, advertising is done!
Or is it the competitors trying to mislead
About the suma theme....
the last of the petrol from the chainsaw)
Interesting dates
On June 18, 860 Ascold and Dir's teams have taken in besiege capital of Byzantium.
" In summer 6374 go Askold and Dir on Greeks and have come in 14th summer of Michael tsar ", - such words describe the Story of time years military campaign of legendary princes of Kiev on capital of the Byzantium empire Constantinople.
This campaign was continuation of campaigns Russ on Roman cities - Surozh (Sudak) at the end of VIII - the beginning of IX centuries and Amastrid (city on southern coast of Black sea, now Turkish Amasra) about 842. Only now the Russian army swung on the capital of the most powerful empire
Have forgotten to add - "... after bloody liberation battles the city of Constantinople has been taken " - here it is the history of Russia.
Wife to husband: "I need so much money! For waxing, for manicures, for pedicures, for hair and make-up... .
Husband: I'm lucky! I was born handsome.
All the developers of Windows 10 should be shot by hanging )))). All the codes have been removed from Metatrader, from the fourth and fifth. They are good humorists.) i don't even know if they did it with their fingers ............
All the developers of Windows 10 should be shot by hanging )))). All the codes have been removed from Metatrader, from the fourth and fifth. They are good humorists.) I doubt it, even a finger .............
The mice cried and cried, but they kept on biting the cactus.)
The mice cried and cried but kept gnawing on the cactus )))