Interesting and Humour - page 3772

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Я

I thought it was a gimmick, however the link works:

https://tyumen.zarplata.ru/vacancy/card/132987921/Imitator_programmista

 
The joke is hilarious.

***

A man decided to play a joke on his mother-in-law... Taking advantage of the fact that his dear mother had gone to the market, the son-in-law sawed a hole in the dining table, then climbed under it, stuck his head through the hole and froze in that position. The tablecloth was hanging down to the floor and the joker's body was out of sight. He also sprinkled ketchup liberally around his stupid head. Now imagine what the feisty woman saw when she got home? A puddle of blood on the tablecloth and her son-in-law's severed head lying in the centre of the table with his tongue stuck out and his eyes beveled. The mother-in-law screamed with such force that the crooked hanging chandelier fell from the ceiling and struck the prankster right on the kamolomnil. The son-in-law, however, did not faint, but screamed deafeningly. The mother-in-law, having heard how the severed head desperately swears, finally lost her mind and threw a newly bought three-litre can of tomato paste at the boy. Naturally, the can hit the joker right in the forehead. Obviously, the man's bones were as thick as a concrete slab, because the container broke, adding colour to the landscape. The poor son-in-law lost consciousness and remained under the table, looking like a corpse. The woman howled like a coffee grinder and rushed to the police station on the ground floor of the building. The cops who arrived felt sick at the sight of the apocalyptic spectacle and even lost their temper, retreated to the door. And then the head, ugly, all covered with red clots, raised its eyelids, twisted its eyes, opened its mouth and let out a tirade: "Mother! God damn it! Your mother! Mother-in-law fainted, one of the coppers collapsed beside her, the other sturdier: - Let me see your passport," he muttered: "Help! Vampires!" - rushed for help. When the almost full squad, with their service weapons at the ready, broke into the flat, the son-in-law, still covered in ketchup, called an ambulance. The result of the joke: the mother-in-law had a hypertensive crisis, one of the policemen stuttered, the other one always giggled stupidly at the sight of the ketchup bottle, the son-in-law received several days in jail for hooliganism, and he got full moral satisfaction. And his mother-in-law stopped pestering the idiot once and for all.
 
rosomah:
Я

I thought it was a joke, but the link works:

https://tyumen.zarplata.ru/vacancy/card/132987921/Imitator_programmista


Ehhh... Just buy a door with a jamb and stick it to the wall - let everyone think they've come to the reception and all the professionals behind the door work.

[Deleted]  
Alexandr Andreev:

it's about time the manufacturer of these bags showed up, advertising is done!

Or is it the competitors trying to mislead

it is not an advert,

About the suma theme....

the last of the petrol from the chainsaw)

 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

Interesting dates



On June 18, 860 Ascold and Dir's teams have taken in besiege capital of Byzantium.


" In summer 6374 go Askold and Dir on Greeks and have come in 14th summer of Michael tsar ", - such words describe the Story of time years military campaign of legendary princes of Kiev on capital of the Byzantium empire Constantinople.

This campaign was continuation of campaigns Russ on Roman cities - Surozh (Sudak) at the end of VIII - the beginning of IX centuries and Amastrid (city on southern coast of Black sea, now Turkish Amasra) about 842. Only now the Russian army swung on the capital of the most powerful empire



Have forgotten to add - "... after bloody liberation battles the city of Constantinople has been taken " - here it is the history of Russia.

 

Wife to husband: "I need so much money! For waxing, for manicures, for pedicures, for hair and make-up... .

Husband: I'm lucky! I was born handsome.

 

All the developers of Windows 10 should be shot by hanging )))). All the codes have been removed from Metatrader, from the fourth and fifth. They are good humorists.) i don't even know if they did it with their fingers ............

 
Server Muradasilov:

All the developers of Windows 10 should be shot by hanging )))). All the codes have been removed from Metatrader, from the fourth and fifth. They are good humorists.) I doubt it, even a finger .............


The mice cried and cried, but they kept on biting the cactus.)

[Deleted]  
Vitalie Postolache:

The mice cried and cried but kept gnawing on the cactus )))

 
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