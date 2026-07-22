Interesting and Humour - page 496

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vspexp: I used to play "baker" till late at night...
In our village it was called 'bakalki', played with one can. One can is a pain in the ass to play with...
 
 
 
Such is the culture...
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Treat sex with humour - don't get up, laugh and go to sleep...
 
Everyone has their own cockroaches in their heads. But what they have in common is that they always applaud standing up.
 
 
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