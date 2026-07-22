Interesting and Humour - page 496
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Russia today is artificially divided into two classes - the "occupiers" and the "population". The "occupiers" are the lumpen of all stripes ("in tailcoats", "in epaulets" or "in chains" - it doesn't matter) the thieving elite, organised like a mafia and living "by the rules", which has taken control of the state and uses this state as an instrument to redistribute in its favour all that the population produces. The "population" is a totality of productive estates that have fallen into a "state of coma", deprived of real legal and political protection, whose social role has been reduced to serving the parasitic elite.
A team of researchers and engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has created a robot worm