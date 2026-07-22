Interesting and Humour - page 3599
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It has just been revealed that up-and-coming director Cote Cotameron has decided to direct a remake of Titanic. Since there is no way to pay for actors of DiCaprio's calibre, talented, but unknown to the general public, actors will play the role.
Fresh footage from the filming!
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Sync and corrected by dr.jackson for
Happy holidays, boys!
Profit to all!