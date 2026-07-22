Interesting and Humour - page 4634
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Well, this is a deliberately introduced abbreviation )))
I remember when the Kharkov Institute of Transport Engineers (KIIT) became a university, they made sure the acronym sounded decent. Now it's the Ukrainian State University of Railway Transport (UkrGUZht). It is not as pretty as one would like it to be, but at least it is decent.
HIT is a very decent name. But it coincides with the term HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training).
HHVKIU sounds cooler!
;)
Such establishments are always cooler, who's to say?)
PS I think they use HIIT there.
UPD: They don't use HIIT for a long time now...
HIIT is a very decent name. But it is the same as the term HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training).
Yes, it was HIIT, and then when it became a university it had to change the second letter to U. But that was thought of well in advance.
i remember my young komsomol years !
... admission to the Komsomol !
.
a guy with a cigarette or a pen, clearly staring with a fantasy
.
guy with a cigarette or pen, clearly staring with a fantasy
In the enlarged fragment the man with the insignia is different...
The full picture looks like Zhzhonov, but the fragment looks like Zhukov.
And the young can't stare - there was no sex in the USSR ... :)
In the enlarged fragment the man with the plaques is different...
In the full picture he looks like Zhzhonov, but in the fragment he looks like Zhukov.
And the young man can't stare - there was no sex in the USSR... :)
But there were revolutionary sexual precepts)
In the enlarged fragment the man with the plaques is different...
In the full picture he looks like Zhzhonov, but in the fragment he looks like Zhukov.
And the young one cannot stare - there was no sex in the USSR... :)
Maybe, and he is clearly looking at the girl with interest.
If there was no sex in the USSR, you and I would not have been born.
Maybe, and he is clearly looking at the girl with interest.
If there was no sex in the USSR, you and I would not have been born.
Naturally...
there was no sex in the USSR ... :)
and there was no trading
(speculation was punished)