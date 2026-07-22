Interesting and Humour - page 4613

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Just a little bit of fuss :)

Still hot, just got it. With apples.


 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Guys, this is all understandable and familiar.)))

I just saw such a "miracle" for the first time.)

And decided to share with you.

Of course.

if you eat one egg at a time...

but if you eat them more often, you'll see a lot more.

just throw them in the pot and don't be afraid of anything.

;)

 


.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Just a little bit of fuss :)

Still hot, just got it. With apples.


Text a few to me)))

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Just a little bit of fuss :)

Still hot, just got it. With apples.

We're not the only ones in Ryazan with eye pies :)

 
Igor Zakharov:

We're not the only ones in Ryazan with eye pies :)

Started making them recently, they store better this way - they don't get sour from the liquid inside.


I remembered about the rare plates, of which there are 3. I keep thinking of selling them, but I can't get my hands on them.

I decided to drink from them, and at the same time to remember the Union with a kind word :)


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Started to make them recently, they store better this way - they don't get sour from the liquid inside.


I remembered about the rare plates, of which there are 3. I keep thinking of selling them, but somehow I can't get my hands on them.

I decided to drink from them, and at the same time to remember the Union with a kind word :)


Stupid things pop into my head ...
 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Hello, everyone. Let me tell you about my morning.

At some point I asked my spouse to boil me a chicken egg for breakfast.

I wish I hadn't asked.)) This is the worst I've ever seen)))


Eh, we didn't live in Soviet times...

Here's a tip (for a Soviet housewife):

To keep the eggs from dripping into the boots, you should boil them in steeply salted water (1 tsp.)

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Oh Roman, you write dangerous things. Better not to mention forbidden sets of letters.

:-)

And these (ROSKOMNADZOR characters) - where else?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Just a little bit of fuss :)

Still hot, just got it. With apples.


I understand you could try working as a subject photographer or fast food photographer. Master a little Photoshop or paint.net and you can offer services to online shops or cafes.

You like taking pictures - combine the pleasant with the profitable.

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