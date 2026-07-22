Interesting and Humour - page 4613
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Just a little bit of fuss :)
Still hot, just got it. With apples.
Guys, this is all understandable and familiar.)))
I just saw such a "miracle" for the first time.)
And decided to share with you.
Of course.
if you eat one egg at a time...
but if you eat them more often, you'll see a lot more.
just throw them in the pot and don't be afraid of anything.
;)
.
Just a little bit of fuss :)
Still hot, just got it. With apples.
Text a few to me)))
Just a little bit of fuss :)
Still hot, just got it. With apples.
We're not the only ones in Ryazan with eye pies :)
We're not the only ones in Ryazan with eye pies :)
Started making them recently, they store better this way - they don't get sour from the liquid inside.
I remembered about the rare plates, of which there are 3. I keep thinking of selling them, but I can't get my hands on them.
I decided to drink from them, and at the same time to remember the Union with a kind word :)
Started to make them recently, they store better this way - they don't get sour from the liquid inside.
I remembered about the rare plates, of which there are 3. I keep thinking of selling them, but somehow I can't get my hands on them.
I decided to drink from them, and at the same time to remember the Union with a kind word :)
Hello, everyone. Let me tell you about my morning.
At some point I asked my spouse to boil me a chicken egg for breakfast.
I wish I hadn't asked.)) This is the worst I've ever seen)))
Eh, we didn't live in Soviet times...
Here's a tip (for a Soviet housewife):
To keep the eggs from dripping into the boots, you should boil them in steeply salted water (1 tsp.)
Oh Roman, you write dangerous things. Better not to mention forbidden sets of letters.
:-)
And these (ROSKOMNADZOR characters) - where else?
Just a little bit of fuss :)
Still hot, just got it. With apples.
I understand you could try working as a subject photographer or fast food photographer. Master a little Photoshop or paint.net and you can offer services to online shops or cafes.
You like taking pictures - combine the pleasant with the profitable.