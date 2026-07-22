Interesting and Humour - page 2906
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http://neoquest.ru/timeline.php?year=2016&part=1 - good prize
http://2016.neoquest.ru
A gamekeeper with rescued hares in a flood zone in Bashkiria, 1979
Bank@
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Good morning
Women's fashion - new collection 2016
Measure seven times...
A new designer was given the jobof designing a toilet in a factory workshop. The designer included a Genoa bowl and a hanging cistern in the design.He tookthe heightof the tank from the reference book - at least 50 cm from the ceiling.Three months passedafterthe plant was launched, and the young specialist was senton a business trip to the plant. There is a problem with the project. Thedesigner realizedthe essence of the problemwhen he entered the workshop. Theceiling was 14metershigh.The fitters turned out to be humorous and implemented the project withoutany adjustments. And a chain of 14 metres was found somewhere.
The person who yanked thechain did not even have time to run out of the cubicle. The paint on the walls of the cubicleshad already washed away.