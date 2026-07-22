Interesting and Humour - page 2906

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http://neoquest.ru/timeline.php?year=2016&amp;part=1 - good prize

http://2016.neoquest.ru

NeoQUEST
  • neoquest.ru
Открыта регистрация на ежегодное соревнование по кибербезопасности NeoQUEST! Online-этап NeoQUEST-2016 пройдет с 11 по 21 марта. В этом году легенда посвящена противостоянию полиции и мафии, и каждый участник может выбрать ту сторону, которая ему наиболее симпатична! У каждой стороны – своя легенда, свои цели и свой путь к «правящей верхушке»...
 

A gamekeeper with rescued hares in a flood zone in Bashkiria, 1979

 
Where you were born, you come in handy.
Bank@

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Good morning
 
 
 
Elegance and style.
Women's fashion - new collection 2016

 
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
Haha, the designer thinks selling is unhappy )
 

Measure seven times...

A new designer was given the jobof designing a toilet in a factory workshop. The designer included a Genoa bowl and a hanging cistern in the design.He tookthe heightof the tank from the reference book - at least 50 cm from the ceiling.Three months passedafterthe plant was launched, and the young specialist was senton a business trip to the plant. There is a problem with the project. Thedesigner realizedthe essence of the problemwhen he entered the workshop. Theceiling was 14metershigh.The fitters turned out to be humorous and implemented the project withoutany adjustments. And a chain of 14 metres was found somewhere.

The person who yanked thechain did not even have time to run out of the cubicle. The paint on the walls of the cubicleshad already washed away.

 
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Самый большой подводный ветрогенератор в мире
Самый большой подводный ветрогенератор в мире
  • fishki.net
В этой статье хочу показать вам один из перспективных источников получения энергии - подводный ветрогенератор. Установка, которая изображена на этих снимках, находится в Великобритании и является самой большой подобной установкой в мире. Компания Siemens несколько лет назад заявила о промежуточных итогах промышленно-экспериментальной...
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