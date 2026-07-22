Interesting and Humour - page 2156

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There are even blue eggs: when certain amino acids are deficient, the colour intensity of the eggs weakens
Вокруг Света | Вопрос-ответ | Почему одни куриные яйца белые, а другие коричневые?
Вокруг Света | Вопрос-ответ | Почему одни куриные яйца белые, а другие коричневые?
  • www.vokrugsveta.ru
Это зависит от породы курицы и ее рациона Окраска яиц – такой же наследственный признак, как и окраска оперения. У кур и других домашних птиц цвет яичной скорлупы, как правило, зависит от породы. Леггорны, например, несут белые яйца, виандот – коричневые. Бывают яйца даже голубые, как у южноамериканской породы араукана. Впрочем, порой и внутри...
 

QIWI

Deserts, oceans, mountains and even the sky fit into the new multi-storey office of the owners of a popular payment service.

The project for the new office of electronic payment market leader Qiwi in the south of Moscow was designed and implemented in record time. In just 4 months - from June to September - the architect and designers managed to create a completely new space on an area of 7000 square meters, including an open space for 750 workstations, meeting rooms, slipboxes and a variety of recreational areas. Qiwi is a young, innovative and fast-growing company. The new office should not only reflect the basic principles of work - ease of communication and transparency - but also become a "second home" for employees.

In order to speed up the process, the design was divided into several layouts, depending on the purpose of the space on each floor. Each of the seven storeys was given a natural look and a colour to match.






The company decided to create a level playing field - identical desks and bollards, work chairs and lamps were bought for everyone. There is also space for a high desk which allows office staff to adjust their working posture while working on their laptops.

On each floor, there is a cloakroom, two slip boxes and two so called "quiet rooms". Here, employees can sit, lie down and even take a nap.

A special navigation system was developed for the company and integrated into the office landscaping. In the lift lobbies, large Plexiglas panels were used, featuring motifs in the decorative theme for each floor. The photo wallpaper on the walls and graphic drawings next to the workstations in the open spaces correspond to this theme: black and white airships, lifeboats and reindeer blend in seamlessly with the style of the various spaces.



 
Men and women have the same brain!!!
У мужчин и женщин одинаковый мозг
У мужчин и женщин одинаковый мозг
  • inosmi.ru
«Женщины не умеют ориентироваться по карте». «Женщины болтливее мужчин». Почему? Многие говорят, что все дело в устройстве мозга. Да, даже мы на Slate неоднократно публиковали нейробиологические объяснения этих стереотипов. Тем не менее, в Popular Science категорически с этим не согласны: «Хватит искать «запрограммированные отличия мужчин и...
 

Fashion. Summer 2014 collection



 
 
A new hot spot: guerrillas, devastation and lawlessness.
Немецкие бобры парализовали ситуацию в приграничных районах Чехии
Немецкие бобры парализовали ситуацию в приграничных районах Чехии
  • tass.ru
ПРАГА, 29 марта. /Корр. ИТАР-ТАСС Алексей Карцев/. Приграничные с Германией районы северной Чехии переживают нашествие бобров, мигрировавших с территории соседнего государства. Около 30 животных этого вида, самые крупные из которых достигают одного метра в длину при весе в 30 кг, обосновались на берегах нескольких небольших речушек в районе...
 
3310
Легендарный телефон Nokia 3310 снова будут выпускать
Легендарный телефон Nokia 3310 снова будут выпускать
  • www.computerra.ru
Про мобильник Nokia 3310 ходит множество легенд: якобы он неуязвим и т. п. Он не выпускается, и, казалось бы, совсем задёшево можно купить очень аналог, притом с кучей дополнительных функций, но признайтесь: иногда вы скучаете по нему... Скоро новый 3310 можно будет купить: его производством займётся французская фирма Lekki, специализирующаяся...
 

The Very Best of Gentlemen of Fortune



 
newdigital:

The Very Best of Gentlemen of Fortune



Ahhhh... They used to...
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Has everyone forgotten that the clocks are changing today? to +1)

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