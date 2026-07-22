Interesting and Humour - page 2156
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QIWI
Deserts, oceans, mountains and even the sky fit into the new multi-storey office of the owners of a popular payment service.
The project for the new office of electronic payment market leader Qiwi in the south of Moscow was designed and implemented in record time. In just 4 months - from June to September - the architect and designers managed to create a completely new space on an area of 7000 square meters, including an open space for 750 workstations, meeting rooms, slipboxes and a variety of recreational areas. Qiwi is a young, innovative and fast-growing company. The new office should not only reflect the basic principles of work - ease of communication and transparency - but also become a "second home" for employees.
In order to speed up the process, the design was divided into several layouts, depending on the purpose of the space on each floor. Each of the seven storeys was given a natural look and a colour to match.
The company decided to create a level playing field - identical desks and bollards, work chairs and lamps were bought for everyone. There is also space for a high desk which allows office staff to adjust their working posture while working on their laptops.
On each floor, there is a cloakroom, two slip boxes and two so called "quiet rooms". Here, employees can sit, lie down and even take a nap.
A special navigation system was developed for the company and integrated into the office landscaping. In the lift lobbies, large Plexiglas panels were used, featuring motifs in the decorative theme for each floor. The photo wallpaper on the walls and graphic drawings next to the workstations in the open spaces correspond to this theme: black and white airships, lifeboats and reindeer blend in seamlessly with the style of the various spaces.
Fashion. Summer 2014 collection
The Very Best of Gentlemen of Fortune
The Very Best of Gentlemen of Fortune
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