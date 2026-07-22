Interesting and Humour - page 2889
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Da Vinci's Prisoner.
http://newrezume.org/news/2015-09-09-10805
What's the problem? I put it in once and got two posts. Thought I hit the rat twice, deleted one post, but both were gone... Repeated and two posts came up again...
Probably connected to the network with two channels :-)
From the PC to the router by two and it's not the first year, it's never happened. But can it duplicate? After all, there's only 1 channel from the router.
it happens sometimes, not often, but it's like deja vu in a schmatrix
so agents smiths are changing something ))
it slips up sometimes, not often, but it's like deja vu in the schmatrix.
so agents smiths are changing things up ))