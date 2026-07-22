Interesting and Humour - page 2889

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Da Vinci's Prisoner.

http://newrezume.org/news/2015-09-09-10805

Очерки. Заключённый ДА ВИНЧИ
Очерки. Заключённый ДА ВИНЧИ
  • newrezume.org
Перед смертью этот человек завещал запаять все свои бумаги в цинковый ящик, который можно будет открыть только в 2197 году. Выросший в сказочно богатой семье итальянских аристократов, он провел многие годы за решеткой и в ссылках в Советском Союзе. О...
 
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

It already was https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page2894#comment_2207775
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

It already was https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page2894#comment_2207775
 
What's the problem? I put it in once and got two posts. Thought I hit the rat twice, deleted one post, but both were gone... I did it again and got two posts again...
[Deleted]  
Alexey Viktorov:
What's the problem? I put it in once and got two posts. Thought I hit the rat twice, deleted one post, but both were gone... Repeated and two posts came up again...
Must be connected to the network by two channels :-)
 
Ivan Vagin:
Probably connected to the network with two channels :-)
From computer to router with two and it's been years, never happened. But can it duplicate? After all there is only 1 channel from the router.
 
Alexey Viktorov:
From the PC to the router by two and it's not the first year, it's never happened. But can it duplicate? After all, there's only 1 channel from the router.

it happens sometimes, not often, but it's like deja vu in a schmatrix

so agents smiths are changing something ))

 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

it slips up sometimes, not often, but it's like deja vu in the schmatrix.

so agents smiths are changing things up ))

Everything. Thanks for the clarification, one of the moderators has already deleted the redundant post.
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