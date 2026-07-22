Interesting and Humour - page 2385

New comment
 
 

Unfortunate panoramic shot - but looks really great.

 

On top of the World's Tallest Building Dubai

 
 
 

On the night of August 12 to 13, residents can watch a major meteor shower of up to 100 falling meteor bodies per hour.

 
There is a wonderful three-letter word in the Russian language. And it means "no", but it's spelt and pronounced very differently.
 
 
 
1...237823792380238123822383238423852386238723882389239023912392...4979
New comment