Interesting and Humour - page 1390
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what was that
How to live (
Yandex cried, but worked honestly
An undocumented feature of Google Glass
If they had such a feature, these glasses would go for $100,000 apiece).
If they had such a feature, these glasses would go for $100,000 apiece).
with a personal cell in elite prisons. It's forbidden :)
Um... moderator reflex? ;-)
http://habrahabr.ru/post/167501/
and this is not an isolated incident
http://www.b-g.by/ru/39_2012/news/13807/
You can be prosecuted for buying these devices (*noted in Ukraine)
Biros with built-in HD video camera. Allows you to shoot AVI videos and take digital JPEG pictures unnoticed by others. Price - 500-800 UAH.
The wristwatch with a built-in camera. It allows to record a sound and shoot video in AVI format, supports microSD card up to 32 Gb. The price is 1500-1800 hrn.
A desktop clock with a built-in camera and motion detection. The clocks record sound and video in HD quality. Price - 800-1000 UAH.
Trinket with a video camera. The device records sound and video in AVI format. The continuous working time is up to 60 minutes. Price - 300-500 UAH.
GSM bug in the form of computer mouse. It is equipped with an invisible slot for SIM card. It is enough to call a SIM-card number to hear everything that is happening within a radius of up to 10 meters. The price is 1000-1500 hrn.
You can be prosecuted for buying these devices (*noted in Ukraine)