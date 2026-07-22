Interesting and Humour - page 2093

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vspexp:
Crimea is separate - Kiev is separate, where is the integrity of the army?
his army is scrambling.... Russians do not give up!
 
The reversible plough allows for even ploughing - there are no pile-up or spoilage furrows in the ploughed field:
 
 

Another school problem


 

A task about girls



 
newdigital:
There are 20 loonies in the Ministry of Education.
 

It must be about the boys



 
barabashkakvn:
There are 20 lunatics in the Ministry of Education.

children are our future.

The way they see the world is the way the world will be.

 

I guessed this school puzzle straight away (although there are a lot of squares... more squares than letters)



 

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