Interesting and Humour - page 2093
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Crimea is separate - Kiev is separate, where is the integrity of the army?
Another school problem
A task about girls
It must be about the boys
There are 20 lunatics in the Ministry of Education.
children are our future.
The way they see the world is the way the world will be.
I guessed this school puzzle straight away (although there are a lot of squares... more squares than letters)
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