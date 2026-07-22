Interesting and Humour - page 807
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...and then everyone went crazy
I don't know, but according to Demushkin this is a real maths problem in a children's Olympiad
I don't know, but according to Demushkin this is a real maths problem in a children's Olympiad
About 10 or 12 years ago in primary school there was a subject, I think, economics. Or something like that. There were tribes of Indians exchanging axes for plates, plates for skins, etc.
Where did it go? It was a normal subject.
"Once upon a time there were three brothers: Grandpa Zavhoz, Grandpa Dung and Grandpa Frost. They did not live poorly, but they did not live richly either. They did not chase money, but they did not sit idly by. They ate little, drank a lot and came to the elections regularly. One day the three of them decided to go mushrooming in the forest..."
In general, do not read sober, underage, pregnant, etc.