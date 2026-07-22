Interesting and Humour - page 357
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"To live to the age of 90, you have to love life wholeheartedly. "I loved and love every day of my life. I remember how I was born and I even remember myself in my mother's womb. I want you to look back at your past.
Maybe you can become great lovers of life like me. The meaning of life is in love. This is my gift to you."
Ray Bradbury
R.I.P.
I've been living for years and I saw this problem yesterday for the first time, and I've been doing it all day!
Who drinks water? Who holds a zebra?
For the sake of clarity, we should add that each of the five houses is coloured differently, and their inhabitants are of different nationalities, own different animals, drink different drinks and smoke different brands of American cigarettes. One more remark: in statement 6, right means right in relation to you.
Mischek:
As it was
Not true. That's not what happened. For example, the plant got insurance, rebuilt and was up and running in 10 days. Anyway, you can read more about the weirdo with a capital ME here http://lurkmore.to/Killdozer
"They say he had already agreed to sell the site for $250,000, but when the factory had already started building with the expectation of the area, he decided to put up new terms, first $375,000, then a whole lakh. I was on my way to success, but, lo and behold, no luck..."
That's not true. That is not how it happened. For example, the factory got insurance, rebuilt and went back to work in 10 days. In general, you can read more about this weirdo with a capital ME here http://lurkmore.to/Killdozer.
"They say he had already agreed to sell the site for $250,000, but when the factory had already started building with the expectation of the area, he decided to put up new terms, first $375,000, then a whole lakh. I was going for it, but, well, it didn't work out..."
Well, we weren't both there. Whose link is closer to the truth, I don't know.
And Lurkomorye is a dump.
By the way, you can't even rebuild such a factory in 10 days, you can get the people and equipment, but it won't go any faster.
Well, we weren't both there. Whose link is closer to the truth, I don't know.
And Lurkomorye is a dump.
By the way, even such a factory can't be rebuilt in 10 days, you can get the people and equipment, but it won't be quicker
Well, just do not multiply the essence and do not believe that in real life happens as in Hollywood action movies.
Lurk, in this case, is just a compact text in essence with prufs. And the proufs are not 17 year old nerds who don't get it, but make up a hero.
Yes he demolished two barns on the territory of the plant, there was nothing much to restore, that's the fun. =)
Google on Wednesday announced the launch of a new 3D city mapping project. The first 3D maps of several US cities will be released in the fourth quarter of this year.
Google Earth apps for Android and iOS platforms will feature new 3D maps of megacities, reports CNET News. When viewing them, the user will have the impression of flying over the city through the air, said Google Earth product manager Peter Birch.