Interesting and Humour - page 960

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Karlson:
... and eight Wahhabis is one Wahhabite.
 

Based on a famous bearded anecdote:

- Two tickets to Dublin, please.

- Where the hell to?

- To Dublin!


 

I can imagine a child running around with a chainsaw!

 

Eh... who hasn't been there.

A commandment to the young warrior.

You must not:

1. sigh heavily.

2. Saying "I'm tired" and similar variations.

3. Say "I did my best". If the result is not achieved, but you are still alive, then not everything possible has been done.

4. explain the reason for the failure. If the result is not achieved, it makes absolutely no difference why.

 

Scale of the universe

 
[Deleted]  
- That's enough pampering, it's time to make some money," Harry Potter muttered, painting his wand in black and white stripes.
 
Manov:

http://lenta.ru/articles/2013/02/22/borisov/

I was just in Bansko and Sofia on New Year's Eve - everything was quiet, people were busy with tourists (and taxi drivers were busy deceiving tourists).

 
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