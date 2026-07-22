Interesting and Humour - page 1110

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Mischek:
So what, here it's the same, they stop trading, temporarily.

I remember when Mavrodi stopped payments... temporarily.

// I mean, everything that is listed on exchanges can easily become hostage to people's emotions and turn into a bubble.

 

Happy Astronautics Day

 
Teso showed some of the functionality of his application at the conference: -Flying to a hacker-specified point; -Setting filters - points in space where the aircraft will do something when approaching; -Meeting the ground; -Alerting pilots about malfunctions. http://habrahabr.ru/company/apps4all/blog/176381/
 
sergeev:

I remember when Mavrodi stopped payments... temporarily.

// my point is that anything listed on exchanges can easily become a hostage of people's emotions and turn into a bubble.

but breathing )

https://mtgox.com/

 
 
sanyooooook:

But it's breathing.)

https://mtgox.com/

Yeah, it's still breathing.

You want to give us another forecast?

Go for it.

 
Mischek:

Yeah, still breathing.

Do you want to give us another forecast?

Go for it.

what are you talking about? )

I will give you one though, there will be a decline until they shake out most of those who bought at the top, common even for forex, add the possibility to short and it will be a normal fungus market like all other fungus markets ))

 
sanyooooook:

What kind of predictions are you talking about? )


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Interesting and Humorous

sanyooooook, 2013.04.10 22:13

by the way, you may want to see it grow back in 1-2 days )

http://bitcoin.clarkmoody.com/

ZS: what 1 or 2 days in a few hours )

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

Interesting & Humorous

sanyooooook, 2013.04.10 21:59

i have no doubts about the profitability )

i have a good view on the market and i am happy that the profitability is good (i see a difference between the losses i incurred on forex and the losses i incurred on forex).

so i'm cool ))))



 
Mischek:


Let's say you got the first post wrong, but what is the second one you're getting at?
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