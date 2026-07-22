Interesting and Humour - page 1110
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So what, here it's the same, they stop trading, temporarily.
I remember when Mavrodi stopped payments... temporarily.
// I mean, everything that is listed on exchanges can easily become hostage to people's emotions and turn into a bubble.
Happy Astronautics Day
I remember when Mavrodi stopped payments... temporarily.
// my point is that anything listed on exchanges can easily become a hostage of people's emotions and turn into a bubble.
but breathing )
https://mtgox.com/
But it's breathing.)
https://mtgox.com/
Yeah, it's still breathing.
You want to give us another forecast?
Go for it.
Yeah, still breathing.
Do you want to give us another forecast?
Go for it.
what are you talking about? )
I will give you one though, there will be a decline until they shake out most of those who bought at the top, common even for forex, add the possibility to short and it will be a normal fungus market like all other fungus markets ))
What kind of predictions are you talking about? )
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Interesting and Humorous
sanyooooook, 2013.04.10 22:13
by the way, you may want to see it grow back in 1-2 days )
http://bitcoin.clarkmoody.com/
ZS: what 1 or 2 days in a few hours )
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Interesting & Humorous
sanyooooook, 2013.04.10 21:59
i have no doubts about the profitability )
i have a good view on the market and i am happy that the profitability is good (i see a difference between the losses i incurred on forex and the losses i incurred on forex).
so i'm cool ))))