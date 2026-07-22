Interesting and Humour - page 956
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The US has abolished slavery
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Internet Map
Like any other map, an Internet Map is a diagram showing the relative positions of objects. But unlike real maps (a map of Earth) or virtual maps (a map of Mordor), an Internet Map shows objects that do not lie on the surface. Mathematically speaking, the Map of the Internet is a two-dimensional representation of the links between sites on the Internet. Each site is a circle on the map, and its size is determined by the site's traffic. Higher traffic means a bigger circle. User transitions between sites form links; the stronger the link, the closer the sites "want" to be to each other.
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20 February 2013 (today)
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