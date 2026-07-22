Interesting and Humour - page 956

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https://www.leapmotion.com/product

 

Handsome

The US has abolished slavery

 
 
 

3D pen...


 

Internet Map

Like any other map, an Internet Map is a diagram showing the relative positions of objects. But unlike real maps (a map of Earth) or virtual maps (a map of Mordor), an Internet Map shows objects that do not lie on the surface. Mathematically speaking, the Map of the Internet is a two-dimensional representation of the links between sites on the Internet. Each site is a circle on the map, and its size is determined by the site's traffic. Higher traffic means a bigger circle. User transitions between sites form links; the stronger the link, the closer the sites "want" to be to each other.

 
P2P TV - http://torrent-tv.ru
 

More cats

 

20 February 2013 (today)

  • Luke's day
  • World Social Justice Day

21 February

  • World Guides Day
  • International Mother Language Day
  • Birth Day of King Harald V of Norway

22 February

  • Land Surveying, Geodesy and Cartography Day
  • Cesar Film Awards (France)
  • Festival of the Sun in Egypt
  • Pancratia Day

23 February

  • Defender of the Fatherland Day

24 February

  • Independence Day
  • Academy Awards Ceremony
  • Cow Holiday

25 February

  • Kuwaiti National Day

26 February

????

27 February

  • Australia's Birthright Festival

28 February

  • Air Navigation Service Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
  • Kalevala Day
 
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