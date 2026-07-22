Interesting and Humour - page 4333
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In front of the Wailing Wall?
No, it's a joke referring to the Buddhist shunyata.
Shunyata is the most difficult concept of Buddhism, defying easy description and definition. The attainment of "emptiness" is an important goal of Buddhist meditations, variously recommended by different schools. "As to emptiness look upon this world. When thou shatterest the conventional understanding of thyself, thou shalt also shatter death. The Lord of Death will not behold him who looks at the world in this way." (Sutta-nipata, stanza 1118). In another context, the term is used to refer to the absolute. In this case, the Ashtasahasrika prajnaparamita sutra defines shunyata as that which "has no cause", "is beyond thought or concept", "is not born" and "has no dimension". Meanwhile, the Buddhist 'absolute' (paramartha) cannot be regarded as separate from phenomena, independent, real in its own right as the Absolute. The great sutras of the Prajnaparamita (25-thousandth, 100-thousandth) postulate not only the emptiness of the subject and phenomena, but also the emptiness of the absolute (paramartha shunyata) and the emptiness of emptiness (shunyata shunyata) from the self. In Zen the understanding of emptiness is different from its definition in 'classical Buddhism'. Whereas in classical Buddhism emptiness is "the principle of karma, determination, dependence on something else", in Zen emptiness becomes "unboundness, unconditionedness, the possibility for each next moment to act again freely". Emptiness has subsequently come to be understood through "not-thinking" ("not-thinking") or "not-mind" ("not-heart", "not-consciousness"). "He-mind" ("no-thinking") is, immersing oneself in thinking, not thinking. "Non-connectedness" is the original nature of man. Thoughts follow one after the other and there is nowhere in between. <...> When one thought is delayed, there is an immediate delay in the succession of thoughts, and this is called connectedness. When thoughts follow one after the other and do not linger in any of the things of this world, this is non-connectedness. So not-being [in one place] is the original basis. "That is the All, the highest Emptiness, from the highest the highest, a state there is no higher, an unknowable, beyond comprehension Truth, unknown to sages who have comprehended the essence, nor even to the gods. It is not empty, but is seen as empty, and surpasses emptiness, not thought, not thought and not thought, but that which alone should be thought of." According to the modern Zen master Sun San, "true emptiness" is associated with "pre-thinking" in which any words are absent. "
If Bill Gates' toilet bowl works the same way as the wind, you could end up without a butt.) Especially the ahtung will sit on the toilet when he installs updates.
Funny thing is if the "process" fails and there's a rollback... and the user already can't stop!!! LOL
However, I want to point out that these jokes about Bill, they are of course fun, but I want to remind you that under Bill while he was at the helm, there were no hellish telemetry probes, no interface perversions, all that...
There were glitches, of course, but it was still canonical classic Windows without the perversions...
well, i'm out of jail. what's the point of going to the station.... what was he in for? i don't know!
when there's a big drawdown, don't give up ! average out !
Snowdrop
It's just that, it just came on, the hard truth.