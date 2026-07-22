Interesting and Humour - page 2833
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's nice in our village ))))
No comments...
No comments...
It's nice in our village ))))
Yes well, and for the same money as a new tablet or smartphone, you can buy a horse. A horse! Just imagine how much easier it is to **** off with a horse.
Yes, a horse is cool! )
But you can't do that because you have a tablet that costs as much as a horse, and you can't sit on a tablet and ride it ))
yeah a horse is cool )
But you can't do that because you have a tablet that costs as much as a horse.)
:)
an adult can run at more than 60 km/h if an adult grizzly bear is behind them )
Resourcefulness. :)