Interesting and Humour - page 2833

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It's nice in our village ))))


 

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Dmitriy Skub:

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Like the new rate from the Fed and sign up as a friend
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Alexandr Bryzgalov:

It's nice in our village ))))


Yes it is, and for the same money as a new tablet or smartphone you can buy a horse. A horse! Just imagine how much easier it is to **** off with a horse.
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
Yes well, and for the same money as a new tablet or smartphone, you can buy a horse. A horse! Just imagine how much easier it is to **** off with a horse.

Yes, a horse is cool! )

But you can't do that because you have a tablet that costs as much as a horse, and you can't sit on a tablet and ride it ))


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

yeah a horse is cool )

But you can't do that because you have a tablet that costs as much as a horse.)


:)
 
Server Muradasilov:
:)
an adult can run at over 60 km/h if there is an adult grizzly bear behind them )
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
an adult can run at more than 60 km/h if an adult grizzly bear is behind them )
If there is a grizzly bear behind him, not only can he run, he can fly.
 

Resourcefulness. :)


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