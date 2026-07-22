Interesting and Humour - page 4570
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It's time in Russia, with roads like these, to switch to horse-drawn transport. A horse wouldn't get into a puddle like that.
Sometimes after the mountains...what the second day is so thirsty )
Would you like to argue about the second picture?
Imagine you are driving along a steppe road. There's steppe all around and a couple of saigas in the distance. You come to an intersection... Imagine there are saigas on steppe roads. What do you do?
If you do, which one? Which saiga?
Here's another situation:
You are driving on a busy multi-lane road. Soon you have to make a left turn... you put your indicator on and... you have to... Who are you in this situation??????? Isn't he the one in this picture? But no one would call you a straight man, that's for sure.
God gave brains to a man not for knowing how to use turn signals but for committing sensible deeds. Learn to think and use your rear-view mirrors.
Would you like to argue about the second picture?
Imagine you are driving along a steppe road. There's steppe all around and a couple of saigas in the distance. You come to an intersection... Imagine there are saigas on steppe roads. What do you do?
If so, which one? Which saiga?
Here's another situation:
You're driving on a busy multi-lane road. Soon you have to make a left turn... you put your indicator on and... you have to... Who are you in this situation??????? Isn't he the one in this picture? But no one driving next to you would call you a straight man, that's for sure.
God gave brains to a man not for knowing how to use turn signals but for committing sensible deeds. Learn to think and use your rear-view mirrors.
I'm not going to argue, I don't understand your philosophy and examples.
I do everything on the automatic. It's like in trading, I'm a trader, not an analyst who constantly imagines different situations and ponders for a long time)))
Psi
You may look at your examples at your leisure
Would you like to argue about the second picture?
Imagine you are driving along a steppe road. There's steppe all around and a couple of saigas in the distance. You come to an intersection... Imagine there are saigas on steppe roads. What do you do?
If you did, which one? Which saiga???
Here's another situation:
You're driving on a busy multi-lane road. Soon you have to make a left turn... you put your indicator on and... you have to... Who are you in this situation??????? Aren't you the one in this picture? But no one driving next to you would call you a straight man, that's for sure.
God gave brains to a man not for knowing how to use turn signals but for committing sensible deeds. Learn to think and use your rear-view mirrors.
Strange thinking. Does it have any logic at all? Is turning with the indicator on a sensible thing to do? Or is it?
Strange musings. Does it have any logic at all? Is turning with the indicator on a meaningful action? Or is it?
My reasoning makes perfect sense. Learn to use your rear-view mirrors. And turning with your indicator on is a sensible thing to do only when you're sure you're not going to get in anyone's way. But when you're driving in the steppe where there's no one but saigas, turning on the indicator is not a sensible thing to do.
The turn signals were invented by cowards))
No, cowards invented the brakes.
My reasoning makes perfect sense. Learn to use your rear-view mirrors. And turning with your indicator on is a sensible thing to do only when you're sure you're not disturbing anyone. But when you're driving in the steppe where there's no one but saigas, turning on the indicator is not a sensible thing to do.
You've got everyone confused, meaningful, not meaningful...
What about saigas?