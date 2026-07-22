Interesting and Humour - page 2152

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Innovation in a Russian way:
"Russia will not make public the names of specific individuals against whom it imposes retaliatory sanctions," a high-ranking source in Moscow said.
"We have not disclosed the names; the 'stop-list' individuals will find out that they are on the Russian 'blacklist' when they cross the Russian border".

You buy a ticket, fly into Sheremetyevo. And you're taken aback: "Mr. Pupkin! You are on the 'black list'! Go to home, please!"
 
pagot:
Innovation in a Russian way:
"Russia will not make public the names of specific individuals against whom it imposes retaliatory sanctions," a high-ranking source in Moscow said.
"We have not disclosed the names; the 'stop-list' individuals will find out that they are on the Russian 'blacklist' when they cross the Russian border".

You buy a ticket, fly into Sheremetyevo. And you're taken aback: "Mr. Pupkin! You are on the 'black list'! Go to home, please!"
go here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum -- all your brothers are there now.
Курилка-2 - MQL4 форум
  • www.mql5.com
Курилка-2 - MQL4 форум
 
abolk:
get over here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum -- all your brothers are there now.
I forgive you. At the Sorbonne I was taught to be understanding and lenient towards my lesser brothers in mind...
 

You know you're not her first. BMW used car showroom.



Creative Advertising & Commercials Archive. Awarded Ads database
Creative Advertising & Commercials Archive. Awarded Ads database
  • www.coloribus.com
Coloribus is a Creative Advertising & Commercials Archive with more than 2,000,000 ads
 
newdigital:

Sex Sells - this marketing success formula is as old as time. And the advertising campaigns of recent years prove that despite all the protests and bans, the use of sexual imagery in advertising will never be abandoned. With this in mind and also appealing to the natural human instinct, many brands consciously go out of their way to provoke their product by using sex and erotica in advertising.

==========

The most effective advertisement in the world is that of the Biennial of Graphic Arts in Slovenia :



Is it... is it OK to put your tits out there? If you say "Ukraine", you go to the bathhouse... Posting tits is OK... Maybe we'll get to pussy soon. This is an interesting thread these days.

All right, well... let them hang...

 
I can delete ... But this is publicity...
28-я Биеннале графического искусства — Искусство — Любляна — Мировая афиша — OpenSpace.ru
28-я Биеннале графического искусства — Искусство — Любляна — Мировая афиша — OpenSpace.ru
  • os.colta.ru
Главная выставка биеннале (разбросанная по разным площадкам) называется «Матрица: зыбкая реальность» (The Matrix: An Unstable Reality) и представляет более восьмидесяти художников со всего мира, работающих с традиционной и современной графикой, художественными изданиями, в средствах массовой информации, в интернете и т.п. Другая выставка...
 

No, let them... hang ;-)

advertisement :-)))

 
Biennale advertising (street advertising, by the way ... that is, they're hanging in the street ... can be seen from afar ... big ones ...)
 
Silent:

No, let them... hang ;-)

advertising :-)))

Should I publicly advertise something... I'm going to put it up full screen... What's the point... advertising... public

I can imagine: the husband is sitting, reading the forum... his wife walks in and sees... advertising tits. Breakdown of the social unit...

Nah... of course it's nice to see.

 

Coming soon

Каждый. Везде. На связи: Facebook проектирует новые интернет-сети
Каждый. Везде. На связи: Facebook проектирует новые интернет-сети
  • compulenta.computerra.ru
Летом прошлого года веб-корпорация Google представила проект Loon по обеспечению удалённых и труднодоступных уголков Земли, а также развивающихся стран доступом во Всемирную сеть. Коротко напомним: идея заключается в том, чтобы развернуть сеть воздушных шаров, обменивающихся данными друг с другом, наземными станциями и конечными потребителями...
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