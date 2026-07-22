Interesting and Humour - page 362

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Cool Mastercard ad
http://youtu.be/IUE1KwGqBoY
 
Contender:

The world's first TV with a remote control search function
The text "The statisticians have done the maths" is a delight...
 
 

we sing to the madness of the brave....

 
vspexp: to the madness of the brave we sing a song....

Well, these brave guys perform on a prepared platform, and they do it exclusively, but it's the season for half-wites in helmets who run at 300 km/h on the roads - it's summer, though.

 
Contender:

The world's first TV with a remote control search function
Bullshit, whistles (you whistle, it beeps; not to mention alarms) were around 20 years ago (maybe more). How they managed to patent it is not clear at all. For the invention must meet the criteria of novelty and the state of the art (the technical side should not be obvious to the average specialist in the field, which is the patent attorney). Consequently, the patentee is a moron (or, as is customary, accepted thanks)
 

It's cool in Kiev and the atmosphere in the fanzone is great

 

Super strategy from Yandex








See what the price will be tomorrow and therefore sell and buy. :-)

 
Im_hungry:
We look at tomorrow's price and buy accordingly. :-)

Actually, these are the official exchange rates of the Central Bank of Russia. It's about time we got to grips with the issue.

 
abolk:

Actually - these are the official exchange rates of the Central Bank of Russia. It's about time the issue was dealt with. :-)

Here people post interesting - humorous and

the theme is actually called

Interesting and Humorous



Not for example: <<forex strategies - reality or a setup! >>

:-)

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