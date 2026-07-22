Interesting and Humour - page 2224
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Duncan Lou Hu is a two-legged dog of the boxer breed.
He was born with severely deformed hind legs that had to be amputated.
Book review : Inside Apple
Journalist Adam Lashinsky meets with current (and former) Apple employees in an attempt to answer the question- what exactly makes Apple different from the cohort of competitors, and what makes it different? It was Steve Jobs, who returned to the company after selling it his new start-up, NeXT, that cited Apple's transformation into a "like-for-like" mediocre company as a personal irritant. Attempts to give a simple one-sentence answer to this question yield a host of counter-examples - someone will say that Apple benefited from its investment in design, but few design companies went bust; another will give the theory that Apple benefited from a high level of vertical integration, but there are also many examples in the market of very tight integration followed by bankruptcy of the company in particular and a well-integrated infrastructure in general.
One of Apple's main know-how is what Lashinsky calls the company's intolerance of collective responsibility - although it is divided, like many others, into departments and divisions, Apple uses the method of personal responsibility for a project as a whole and for each part of it. A specific project (say, the next iPad) is not managed by a "division" or "department", but specifically by a DRI (directly responsible individual) who reports to the person responsible for, say, the calendar application, who works with the person responsible for integrating that application with the email client. This approach has its drawbacks - it's quite difficult for an employee to take a leave of absence when the project he or she is personally responsible for is about to launch, but inside Apple it works, and leaves are often assigned in bulk the week after launch.
Further on here.
The book itself is here
Brioni Smith is a yoga teacher.
The photo shows Brioni Smith in her eighth month of pregnancy:
"My body is a temple to the baby. And I have to take care of myself both physically and emotionally.
It's funny how in a yoga class the teacher asks about any health problems and pregnancy in the same sentence.
Pregnancy is not an illness. It is an amazing opportunity to connect with your body, to feel the love within you."
Source.
You're a bit of a freak, really. It is unlikely that a healthy person would be interested in all the ugliness that has been presented here lately (not to mention the humour).
This branch is dead, there is no Mischek on you.
what a real man should be like
You're a bit of a freak, really. It is unlikely that a healthy person would be interested in all the ugliness that has been presented here lately (not to mention the humour).
This branch is dead, there is no Mischek on you.
Take it with humour. Think of it as an experiment in identifying healthy urodophobes.