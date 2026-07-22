Interesting and Humour - page 4621
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
African Wakalewood, Uganda
.... even on the topic of the forum - a well-established individual opinion on the forum about their certain individuality and bringing innovation to the masses
))))
What gender is your computer?
1) Open Notepad
2) Type or copy CreateObject("SAPI.SpVoice").Speak "I love you".
3) Save it as "xyz.vbs".
4) Run it - you have a male voice as a boy, female voice as a girl.
The wolves howl at the forex
they have a perpetual call
African Wakalewood, Uganda
.... even on the topic of the forum - a well-established individual opinion on the forum about their certain individuality and bringing innovation to the masses
))))
How scary.
Most likely deer :)
P.S. Strange, it's been five minutes since my post was published and Zelinsky hasn't yapping anything at me yet.
Waiting...
he's sort of gone to Oman...
so scary to live in ....
he sort of went to Oman...
Yeah, just read it on the news :)
"He is scheduled to have meetings at the highest level there in the coming days," the report said.
African Wakalewood, Uganda
.... even on the topic of the forum - a well-established individual opinion on the forum about their certain individuality and bringing innovation to the masses
))))
20:50 - what is he on about? A Belarusian partisan?
Hello, everyone. I've got a bit of a cold. Flu or something.
My wife gave me two pills. One's red and the other's green.
I don't know which one to choose. Maybe I'm the chosen one???????????.......
Hello, everyone. I've got a bit of a cold. Flu or something.
My wife gave me two pills. One's red and the other's green.
I don't even know which one to choose. Maybe I'm the chosen one???????????.......
- Doctor,my insomnia's killing me.
- Here are two pills for you. Drink one. If you wake up, drink the second one.