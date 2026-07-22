Interesting and Humour - page 4621

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African Wakalewood, Uganda

.... even on the topic of the forum - a well-established individual opinion on the forum about their certain individuality and bringing innovation to the masses

))))

 
Vitaly Murlenko:
What gender is your computer?
1) Open Notepad
2) Type or copy CreateObject("SAPI.SpVoice").Speak "I love you".
3) Save it as "xyz.vbs".
4) Run it - you have a male voice as a boy, female voice as a girl.
Female. Try CreateObject("SAPI.SpVoice").Speak "Ya tebya lyublyu."
 
forex_ve4nyi_zov:

The wolves howl at the forex

they have a perpetual call

I had my cat sleeping on my lap. I had my headphones on, moved it over her head. Jumped up, let her claws out and ran off looking around. Instincts were intact.
 
Igor Makanu:

African Wakalewood, Uganda

.... even on the topic of the forum - a well-established individual opinion on the forum about their certain individuality and bringing innovation to the masses

))))

How scary.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Most likely deer :)

P.S. Strange, it's been five minutes since my post was published and Zelinsky hasn't yapping anything at me yet.

Waiting...

he's sort of gone to Oman...

 

so scary to live in ....


 
Denis Sartakov:

he sort of went to Oman...

Yeah, just read it on the news :)

"He is scheduled to have meetings at the highest level there in the coming days," the report said.

 
Igor Makanu:

African Wakalewood, Uganda

.... even on the topic of the forum - a well-established individual opinion on the forum about their certain individuality and bringing innovation to the masses

))))

20:50 - what is he on about? A Belarusian partisan?

 

Hello, everyone. I've got a bit of a cold. Flu or something.

My wife gave me two pills. One's red and the other's green.

I don't know which one to choose. Maybe I'm the chosen one???????????.......


 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Hello, everyone. I've got a bit of a cold. Flu or something.

My wife gave me two pills. One's red and the other's green.

I don't even know which one to choose. Maybe I'm the chosen one???????????.......


- Doctor,my insomnia's killing me.

- Here are two pills for you. Drink one. If you wake up, drink the second one.

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