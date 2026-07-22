Interesting and Humour - page 980

New comment
 

Happy Holidays )

 
Yoschik:

Happy Holidays )

why did you ruin the mood? now they will think about it....... you should at least lock yourself in another room or you will have to work all night.
 
Yesterday an unidentified man parked his yellow Zaporozhets outside the gates of Gazprom, an embarrassment the company has not experienced since its founding.
 
 
 
I wonder how quickly these latest provocative pics would disappear from the English part of the forum if published there.
 
Mathemat:
I wonder how quickly these latest provocative pics would have disappeared from the English part of the forum if they had been published there.

Shall we check? Me again? ) Maybe don't, come on, this rotten west with their pseudo-celebrity politically correct cockroaches .
 
Mathemat:
I wonder how quickly these latest provocative pics would disappear from the English part of the forum if published there.

you can check :-) the shamanic picture is very provocative

although if there wasn't a green neck there, who knows what to think about.

 
 
Vladon:
you can check it out :-) the picture with the shaman is very provocative.
You've already ploughed? )
1...973974975976977978979980981982983984985986987...4979
New comment