Interesting and Humour - page 1542
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I wonder if Driver is already asleep or not yet. Let's check it out.)
I wonder if Driver is already asleep or not yet. Let's check it out.)
Do you want it to draw this on a canvas in MT5 or display it on a three-dimensional graph in Mathematical Calculations mode ? :)
18 +
Kamasutra video lessons
Position #6
First the couple takes the previous position (#5) and then the man bends his knees and moves his feet under the woman's legs,
slightly spreading his hips. The woman can pull her legs towards herself, pulling the man in.
Cool dance! Cool and unexpected. )
18 +
Kamasutra video lessons
Position #6
First the couple takes the previous position ( No. 5 ) , after which the man bends his legs at the knees and moves his feet under the woman's feet,
slightly spreading his hips. The woman can pull her legs towards herself, pulling the man closer.