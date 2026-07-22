Interesting and Humour - page 1542

New comment
 
 
 
Mischek:
cp
I actually download all my videos to my computer to be quicker. And some I watch myself (I have a lot of gaps). :)
 

I wonder if Driver is already asleep or not yet. Let's check it out.)

 
Mischek:

I wonder if Driver is already asleep or not yet. Let's check it out.)

Do you want it to draw it on a canvas in MT5 or display it on a 3-D chart in the Mathematical Computation mode ? :)
 
tol64:
Do you want it to draw this on a canvas in MT5 or display it on a three-dimensional graph in Mathematical Calculations mode ? :)
Nah, he'll check for fakes.)
 
 

18 +

Kamasutra video lessons

Position #6

First the couple takes the previous position (#5) and then the man bends his knees and moves his feet under the woman's legs,

slightly spreading his hips. The woman can pull her legs towards herself, pulling the man in.

 
zfs:

Cool dance! Cool and unexpected. )

Mischek:

18 +

Kamasutra video lessons

Position #6

First the couple takes the previous position ( No. 5 ) , after which the man bends his legs at the knees and moves his feet under the woman's feet,

slightly spreading his hips. The woman can pull her legs towards herself, pulling the man closer.

And this, there are just no words for how interesting it was. The main thing is to wait for the video (high quality) to load. )))
 
The man asked: -What are you doing? -I went to congratulate the members of the hunting club. A passerby asks: -What's wrong with you? -I went to congratulate the members of the hunters' club and wished them lots and lots of big moose. It turned out I had the wrong address. That's where the traders were walking....
1...153515361537153815391540154115421543154415451546154715481549...4979
New comment