Interesting and Humour - page 3196
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Alexander, you contradict yourselves: it is not Kaliningrad, but Königsberg that is more than 750 years old. Ancient city? Of course it is.
Kaliningrad was Soviet (as part of USSR) for 46 years? Of course, yes.
Kaliningrad has been Russian for 15 years? Of course, yes.
Is Kaliningrad an ancient Russian city? Of course not.
Aren't you contradictory?
Regiomontium (aka Koenigsberg) Whose city? Czech, Polish, Prussian, Lithuanian, German, Russian? Why do you say it's Prussian? It's never been Prussian before.
Do you know that Koenigsberg was conquered by Russian troops in the 18th century, and for several years was part of the Russian Empire?
Yes for 46 years the USSR (Russia is the successor, isn't it?)
Not 15, but 25 years as part of the Russian Empire at the moment.
Herkus Mantas was a Prussian leader who led the national liberation movement of the Prussians against the Teutonic Order in the 13th century.
In 1972 the Lithuanian Film Studio made a film "Herkus Mantas" dedicated to the memory of the Prussian people destroyed by the Teutonic Order.
Hercus Mantas has a monument in Klaipeda (Lithuanians consider him their national hero).
We were told about him at school in Kaliningrad during Soviet times.
...Not 15, but 25 years into the Russian Federation at the moment.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting and Humorous
Aleksey Levashov, 2016.08.08 21:48There's this monument.
Yes, it is.
The Prussians were defeated, the remaining Prussians were Germanised by the conquerors (Teutonic Order). In addition, the lands were settled by German colonists, the Germanisation of the indigenous population was taking place.
A small part of the Prussians escaped - fled to the territory of modern Belarus - learned from wikipedia.At school we were told not only about Hercus Mantas, but also about the last kursh, who still lived at that time on the Curonian Spit in Kaliningrad (and was already a middle-aged man). They used to say that it was native Russian land, but everyone understood that "this is the way to talk", and the teachers told in details how it was.
The destruction of the Prussian peoples was then averted by the Soviet army during the liberation of Königsberg. Although not all Germans were deported then, some stayed. It was said that in Koenigsberg there was an ice rink with artificial ice which was destroyed during the war and was guarded by a German (who died later) who did not want to leave (and we went to look at the ruins - unfortunately, the rink has not been reconstructed yet).
It is time for you to familiarise yourself with two terms [apparently] new to you:"succession" and"succession".
But if you use them thoughtlessly, you might as well call Jesus Christ the cool Russian Orthodox guy, forgetting that Jesus was born of the Jews Mary and Joseph after all.
I am very familiar with these terms, but I am also very familiar with where and how they should be used.
But if you use them thoughtlessly, you might as well call Jesus Christ a cool Russian Orthodox guy, forgetting that Jesus was born of the Jews Mary and Joseph.
Maybe you haven't read Griboyedov'sWoe from Wit?
And, by the way, I got an "A".
Not only did he read, but he even wrote an essay on Famous Society in his university entrance exams...
And got an A, by the way.
Have you tried sitting under an apple tree? It worked for Newton, sort of.
Have you tried sitting under an apple tree? It worked for Newton, sort of.
I did my doctorate in cybersecurity without sitting under an apple tree. Newton's a genius. I'm sorry, I'm just a techie.
P.S. The story of an apple that fell on Newton's head was first told by Voltaire in his essay on Newton. Newton himself, by the way, never told the story.