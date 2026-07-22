Interesting and Humour - page 3921
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Tofik Dadashev would trade on forex, is he alive now?
Anecdote :)))
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A man decided to play a joke on his mother-in-law... Taking advantage of the fact that his dear mother had gone to the market, the son-in-law sawed a hole in the dining table, then climbed under it, stuck his head through the hole and froze in that position. The tablecloth was hanging down to the floor and the joker's body was out of sight. He also sprinkled ketchup liberally around his stupid head. Now imagine what the feisty woman saw when she got home? A puddle of blood on the tablecloth and her son-in-law's severed head lying in the centre of the table with his tongue stuck out and his eyes beveled. The mother-in-law screamed with such force that the crooked hanging chandelier fell from the ceiling and struck the prankster right on the kamolomnil. The son-in-law, however, did not faint, but screamed deafeningly. The mother-in-law, having heard how the severed head desperately swears, finally lost her mind and threw a newly bought three-litre can of tomato paste at the boy. Naturally, the can hit the joker right in the forehead. Obviously, the man's bones were as thick as a concrete slab, because the container broke, adding colour to the landscape. The poor son-in-law lost consciousness and remained under the table, looking like a corpse. The woman howled like a coffee grinder and rushed to the police station on the ground floor of the building. The cops who arrived felt sick at the sight of the apocalyptic spectacle and even lost their temper, retreated to the door. And then the head, ugly, all covered with red clots, raised its eyelids, twisted its eyes, opened its mouth and let out a tirade: "Mother! God damn it! Your mother! Mother-in-law fainted, one of the coppers collapsed beside her, the other sturdier: - Let me see your passport," he muttered: "Help! Vampires!" - rushed for help. When the almost full squad, with their service weapons at the ready, broke into the flat, the son-in-law, still covered in ketchup, called an ambulance. The result of the joke: the mother-in-law had a hypertensive crisis, one of the policemen stuttered, the other one always giggled stupidly at the sight of the ketchup bottle, the son-in-law received several days in jail for hooliganism, and he got full moral satisfaction. And my mother-in-law stopped pestering the idiot once and for all.
I began by listing in order:
Samarkand Province is "an administrative unit within theTurkestan Territory of theRussian Empire which existedfrom1887 to 1919." - It existed for 32 years.
Is this the origin of the Russian Empire?
Go ahead and make me laugh.
Lenin's retarded idea to divide the country along national lines, ultimately as a distant echo, contributed to the country's disintegration. If the USA had also done such a division into republics based on nationalities, it would have fallen apart long ago. We are human beings first and foremost and we should live together in friendship, not divide into nationalities.
Nagorno-Karabakh was just divided on territorial grounds in the USSR, not by nationality - everybody knows the result. And there were several such conflicts in the late USSR
Lenin's retarded idea to divide the country along national lines, ultimately as a distant echo, contributed to the country's collapse. If the USA had also done such a division into republics based on nationalities, it would have fallen apart long ago. We are human beings first and foremost and should live amicably together, not divide into nationalities.
Nature divides on the basis of nationality.
There were nationalities (tribes) long before there were national boundaries.
Aivazovsky
"Storm on the Sea of Azov"
Native Sea of Azov
Looking at those references: Uzbek USSR - "As a result of the 1924 administrative-territorial reform, the Khorezm Socialist Soviet Republic and the Bukhara Socialist Soviet Republic were dissolved and two new union republics - the Turkmen SSR and the Uzbek SSR - were formed on their territory, as well as on the former Turkestan ASSR, which was part of the RSFSR."
Going further, I look at the Khorezm SSR - "The republic emerged as a result of the Red Army's invasion of the Khiva Khanate."
Do you think that the Red Army invaded and life was born there? As we can see, there was the Khanate of Khiva even under the Tsar of the city.
Nagorny Karabakh was divided in the USSR along territorial rather than ethnic lines - everyone knows the result. And there were several such conflicts in the late USSR
All the conflicts started after Gorbachev came to power. The reason was his incompetence as head of state. He called for acceleration without doing anything about it. And glasnost led to political strife between individual nationalities. And I am sure that the United States had a hand in this. Because their aim was to destroy the USSR.
Not to destroy the USSR, to help people free themselves from a totalitarian dictatorship that violated human rights.
Gorbachev lifted the Iron Curtain, established world peace, opened people's eyes to peace and life.
Nature divides by nationality.
Nationalities (tribes) were there long before there were national boundaries.