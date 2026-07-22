Interesting and Humour - page 2323

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What animals did the ancient Chinese use for self-defence?

Pekingese were used in ancient China for self-defence, among other things. The little dogs could easily fit into a sleeve. In case of danger, they would jump out and lunge at the offender.

 

What do our dog have in common with the foreign monkey and snail?

Only in Russian and some languages of the former Soviet republics is the @ sign called dogchka. In other languages, the @ is most often called a monkey or a snail; exotic variants such as strudel (in Hebrew), pickled herring (in Czech and Slovak), and moon ear (in Kazakh) are also found.

 

What Steve Jobs said to Tim Cook before he died

The Wall Street Journal publishedan article about Apple CEO Tim Cook and how his moves differ from what company founder Steve Jobs did. The article also mentions the advice Jobs gave to his successor.

Что Стив Джобс сказал Тиму Куку перед смертью
Что Стив Джобс сказал Тиму Куку перед смертью
  • tjournal.ru
В материале про Тима Кука рассказывается, что шаги нового генерального директора Apple во многом отличаются от того, как действовал Стив Джобс. Кук представлен более рассудительным и осторожным в решениях, тогда как его предшественник — резким и действующим, основываясь на интуиции. WSJ пишет, что Кук, в отличие от Джобса, не визионер, а...
 

If you havea badimagination and a weak psyche, don't follow the link:

 
MigVRN:

If you havea badimagination and a weak psyche, don't follow the link:

Maths porn )

The Thing

 
Mischek:

Math porn )

Thing

And here's the biological (not what you think). ;) But also a thing.

 
tol64:

But the biological (not what you think). ;) But also a thing.

No, thanks.
 

Brazil 0, Germany 5

After the first half.

Thought it was going to be a fight... So far I see a beating...

 
artmedia70:

Brazil 0, Germany 5

After the first half.

Thought it was going to be a fight... So far I see a beating...

Well they have two players out, so a beating is to be expected.
 



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