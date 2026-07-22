Interesting and Humour - page 2323
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What animals did the ancient Chinese use for self-defence?
Pekingese were used in ancient China for self-defence, among other things. The little dogs could easily fit into a sleeve. In case of danger, they would jump out and lunge at the offender.
What do our dog have in common with the foreign monkey and snail?
Only in Russian and some languages of the former Soviet republics is the @ sign called dogchka. In other languages, the @ is most often called a monkey or a snail; exotic variants such as strudel (in Hebrew), pickled herring (in Czech and Slovak), and moon ear (in Kazakh) are also found.
What Steve Jobs said to Tim Cook before he died
The Wall Street Journal publishedan article about Apple CEO Tim Cook and how his moves differ from what company founder Steve Jobs did. The article also mentions the advice Jobs gave to his successor.
If you havea badimagination and a weak psyche, don't follow the link:
If you havea badimagination and a weak psyche, don't follow the link:
Maths porn )
The Thing
Math porn )
Thing
And here's the biological (not what you think). ;) But also a thing.
But the biological (not what you think). ;) But also a thing.
Brazil 0, Germany 5
After the first half.
Thought it was going to be a fight... So far I see a beating...
Brazil 0, Germany 5
After the first half.
Thought it was going to be a fight... So far I see a beating...