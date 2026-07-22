Interesting and Humour - page 2680
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using projectors under the ceiling and animation, a little chef appears on the table and cooks right on your plate. And at the same time, he makes you relax.
From the second minute onwards, it's better to watch
I wish I could invent a rocket that never explodes.
Metaeditor now on android
Metaeditor now on android
Congratulations on joining the ranks of TeamViewer adepts
You didn't get it right :) It's rdp.
I don't care if it's RAdmin, the point is the same )))
Nope, with RDP you can have several people on one computer at the same time.
I wish we could come up with a rocket that never explodes.
I absolutely agree with you.
After all, since 2000 and only in the two leading space countries - Russia and the USA - there have been 34 accidental space launches and 2 accidental test launches:
Russia - 26; USA - 8 and 2 test launches. Here are the statistics: