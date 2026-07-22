Interesting and Humour - page 2459
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Such a picture... And such a "creative" comment on it by RIA Novosti.
How would you comment on it? What association would you draw from that comment?
Don't forget about forum rules and political correctness!
Such a photo... And such a "creative" comment to it by RIA Novosti agency.
And how would you comment on it? What association did you get from that comment?
Don't forget about forum rules and political correctness!
Why do you want to know? For what purpose?
ps. Search engines don't find the phrase "Putin isn't looking through binoculars"
Why do you want to know? For what purpose?
ps. Search engines don't find the phrase "Putin isn't looking through binoculars"
Well, I just wanted to hear/see some witty comments, associations... and nothing more than that.
ps. Here is the source:http://www.softmixer.com/2014/09/blog-post_66.html#more - photo #41.
You, as a Odessan, are answering a question with a question.
Well, I just wanted to hear/see some witty comments, associations... and nothing more than that.
ps. Here's the source: http://www.softmixer.com/2014/09/blog-post_66.html#more - photo #41.
You, as a Odessan, are answering a question with a question.
Well, I just wanted to hear/see some witty comments, associations... and nothing more than that.
ps. Here is the source: http://www.softmixer.com/2014/09/blog-post_66.html#more - photo #41.
Merkel stunned: "That's what they are - Russian nano-drones! And us in the Bundeswehr? Ugh - just old stuff!"
I have two sons in their prime, aged five and six. They love to play in the sandpit. One day, on their way to their favourite playground, my handsome boys spotted a cat. The cat was fluffy, well-groomed and obviously homely. My youngest one with a childish cry of "revenge" shot in the direction of the cat with an arrow with a suction cup and, wow, he hit the fluffy cat right in the forehead.
Not expecting such a warm welcome, the cat meow and ran away into the bushes. I took away the weapon of vengeance and explained to my underling that one must not offend our little friends. Then they both shouted at me that she was bad, because she was always shitting in their sandpit. I took the cat's side, forbade her from tyranny and suggested a peaceful way to resolve the problem. I went and got a scoop and showed him how to scoop the cat's nonsense on the sand and throw it into a dust bin. This, he said, was how civilised people act in caring for their pets.
My boys nodded dejectedly. They clearly did not like the prospect of carrying poo from the sandpit to the bin. They looked unkindly at the cat peering out from under the bush at us. Having threatened my offspring with sanctions for consequences of the terror, I, satisfied with my pedagogical talents, went away on business. In a couple of days I asked my sons how the cat was doing. They mumbled something and, anxious about the cat's fate, I walked them to the sandpit.
There was no sign of the cat in the sandbox. He wasn't even in the yard. That's weird. He used to be around all the time. I had dark thoughts about his fate. The interrogation drew the attention of my boys' friends, a flock of them poking around, and the general chorus told the scenario.
My boys stammered about the cat. After brainstorming, they decided that since they couldn't get revenge on the cat with their own hands, they should get revenge on someone else's. They followed the cat and found out where it lived. Then they accurately and regularly dragged all the cat's "tricks" from the sandpit under the door of the neighbouring !!!! flats. As a result, the cat's owner was punished by the neighbours, and the cat was punished by the owner and lost its freedom.
The owner stopped letting the bastard outside. Kids are happy. I'm out. I wanted to yell, but I couldn't because of the laughter. I think it's the politicians, man. Maybe they started watching the news on TV instead of cartoons. It's very similar.