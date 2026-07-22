Interesting and Humour - page 2910
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And keeping money in vodka is profitable, the price only goes up. But it's hard not to drain the deposit.
innovation
summer is coming
Boston Dynamics and the new Atlas
Designed for both indoor and outdoor use. 175cm tall, weighs 82kg
I don't think the build (1241) has been updated either, but just today I saw this feature(Show milliseconds) by right-clicking in the Market Watch window:
I don't think the build (1241) has been updated either, but just today I saw this feature(Show milliseconds) by right-clicking in the Market Watch window:
Boston Dynamics.
Here's another one of the clear-cut kid's. When he started squatting and standing up he looked a lot like a terminator
Here's another one of the clear kid. When he started squatting and standing up, he looked like a terminator.
This is also their build, but older now, they tested it a few years ago. That video I posted shows a new version of this mate.
P.S. They also had a dog as well) Probably a new version of the dog will be revealed to the world soon)