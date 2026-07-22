Interesting and Humour - page 2910

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Alexandr Murzin:
And keeping money in vodka is profitable, the price only goes up. But it's hard not to drain the deposit.
 

 

innovation

summer is coming

 

Boston Dynamics and the new Atlas

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use. 175cm tall, weighs 82kg

 
 

I don't think the build (1241) has been updated either, but just today I saw this feature(Show milliseconds) by right-clicking in the Market Watch window:

Show milleseconds

 
Karputov Vladimir:

I don't think the build (1241) has been updated either, but just today I saw this feature(Show milliseconds) by right-clicking in the Market Watch window:

There is a line, but where are these milliseconds shown, a chart or something else?
 
Igor Konyashin:

Boston Dynamics.

Here's another one of the clear-cut kid's. When he started squatting and standing up he looked a lot like a terminator

 
Igor Volodin:

Here's another one of the clear kid. When he started squatting and standing up, he looked like a terminator.

This is also their build, but older now, they tested it a few years ago. That video I posted shows a new version of this mate.

P.S. They also had a dog as well) Probably a new version of the dog will be revealed to the world soon)

 
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Запущен сервис для онлайн-регистрации компании в США
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Об этом пишет TechCrunch со ссылкой на выступление главы Stripe Патрика Коллисона. Сообщается, что сервис запускается в качестве закрытой бета-версии. В рамках тестирования первым приглашенным 100 клиентам (заявку можно оставить здесь) услуги будут оказываться бесплатно, говорит Коллисон. Для последующих клиентов услуги будут стоить $500. На...
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