Interesting and Humour - page 3505
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State-owned Rostelecom has announced the purchase of 133,000 Microsoft licences for a total of RUB 1.26bn.
This is the second largest purchase for Russian companies. A larger purchase is being made by another state corporation, Rosatom.
A representative of Rostelecom strongly denied claims related to the purchase of foreign software:
"The purchase of perpetual licenses will give us an opportunity and, first and foremost, time to consider domestic software as a counterpart.
I got one license for 94,000 rubles.
Where did I go wrong?ZS: in zeros. one gets 9.4 thousand rubles.
Bates had several smart home devices, including water meters, through which the investigation has already established that the landlord used about 530 litres of water on the night of the murder. This is pretty strong evidence of the suspect's guilt
Who sells coal......
Who sells coal......