Interesting and Humour - page 3505

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Igor Konyashin:
State-owned Rostelecom has announced the purchase of 133,000 Microsoft licences for a total of RUB 1.26bn.

This is the second largest purchase for Russian companies. A larger purchase is being made by another state corporation, Rosatom.

A representative of Rostelecom strongly denied claims related to the purchase of foreign software:

"The purchase of perpetual licenses will give us an opportunity and, first and foremost, time to consider domestic software as a counterpart.


I got one license for 94,000 rubles.

Where did I go wrong?

ZS: in zeros. one gets 9.4 thousand rubles.
 

Bates had several smart home devices, including water meters, through which the investigation has already established that the landlord used about 530 litres of water on the night of the murder. This is pretty strong evidence of the suspect's guilt

Полиция Арканзаса хочет привлечь умную колонку Amazon Echo в качестве свидетеля
Полиция Арканзаса хочет привлечь умную колонку Amazon Echo в качестве свидетеля
  • 2016.12.27
  • Владимир Лещёв
  • life.ru
Полиция считает, что записи с серверов компании могут помочь им собрать доказательства против Джеймса Эндрю Бейтса, который обвиняется в убийстве Виктора Коллинза. По их мнению, умная колонка Echo могла стать немым "свидетелем" расправы и случайно зафиксировать момент преступления. Власти города Бентонвилл выдали соответствующий ордер, однако...
 
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Deep Learning Enables You to Hide Screen when Your Boss is Approaching
Deep Learning Enables You to Hide Screen when Your Boss is Approaching
  • 2016.11.15
  • Hironsan
  • ahogrammer.com
When you are working, you have browsed information that is not relevant to your work, haven’t you? I feel awkward when my boss is creeping behind. Of course, I can switch the screen in a hurry, but such behavior is suspicious, and sometimes I don’t notice him. So, in order to switch the screen without being suspected, I create a system that...
 
 

Champagne tastes better with bigger bubbles, study finds
Champagne tastes better with bigger bubbles, study finds
  • 2016.12.23
  • Richard Gray
  • www.theguardian.com
Bigger bubbles could make your champagne taste better this Christmas, research has found. It was long thought that a steady stream of tiny bubbles in a glass of champagne was a sign of quality. But researchers in France’s Champagne-Ardenne region have found that larger bubbles may actually improve the way a sparkling wine tastes. Bigger bubbles...
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Who sells coal......

Китай массово закрывает угольные шахты
Китай массово закрывает угольные шахты
  • 2016.12.28
  • Иван Ортега
  • life.ru
По сообщению китайского правительственного информационного агентства Синьхуа, в КНР массово закрываются угольные шахты. Только в провинции Шаньси за первые десять месяцев года уже закрыто 25 угольных шахт с общими производственными мощностями в 23,3 миллиона тонн, а в масштабах всего Китая за 2016 год планируется сократить производство угля на...
 
Server Muradasilov:

Who sells coal......

Good for the Chinese. They are doing the right thing.
 
 
crocheted snowman
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