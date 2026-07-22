Interesting and Humour - page 3335
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Ilon Mask interview http://www.ycombinator.com/future/elon/
In Kaliningrad, a small kitten fell out of an SUV, which was travelling at high speed, directly onto the roadway.
From the shock, the kitten did not try to escape in any way, but simply sat on the road.
The kitten miraculously escaped the fatal danger when finally one of the cars stopped and the driver rescued the baby.
Denis Degtyarev, who rescued the kitten, said: "The kitten turned out to be quite small, he can't even eat yet, so I took him to the sports school where my children are engaged, and with the help of kind people we found him a new home."
and that's where the dude gets it. He's been nurturing the bastard on the loggia for three years. And then he spent three more weeks convincing him of his eternal love and friendship. And the bastard is sitting there with a sad face, waiting for him to die! And the man got so twisted that he took his friend to the zoo and left him there.
// Friends, I don't know about you, but I laughed myself to tears.
I'll just leave it here. More than twenty years have passed, and how relevant ...
I'll just leave it here. More than twenty years have passed, and how relevant ...
On the role of personality in history. Meet Diego, a sexually overactive 100-year-old turtle who saved his species from extinction. He is a member of the species Chelonoidis hoodensis, which lives only on Española, the southernmost of the Galapagos Islands. Fifty years ago there were only two males and 12 females left on the island. That's when Diego, who was found in a zoo and returnedto the Galapagos Islandsas a volunteer, stepped inand fathered 40 per cent of the young.
Over the years, the Chelonoidis hoodensis reintroduction programme has released around two thousand turtles into the wild. Six years ago, scientists carried out a genetic study, which concluded that Diego accounts for about 800 of them. Diego now lives with six females: the job is hard, but someone has to do it, right?
Here he is - a shining example of civic responsibility, where a turtle doesn't whine, but solves problems. It is not known for sure if love can save the world, but it has definitely helped the Galapagos tortoises. (с)
and that's where the dude gets it. He's been nurturing the bastard on the loggia for three years. And then he spent three more weeks convincing him of his eternal love and friendship. And the bastard is sitting there with a sad face, waiting for him to die! And the man got so twisted that he took his friend to the zoo and left him there.
// Friends, I don't know about you, but I laughed myself to tears.