Interesting and Humour - page 600

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notused:
... Yes, in power is our comrade. It remains to be seen at which level and in which branch of government :)

Study the Bulgarian opyt :))) Andwe are Ukrainian!

Our bandit has been proved to be a minister (replaced by another criminal) and nobody is surprised when a mafioso is appointed at any level of government. The special services and the police have amazing processes :)

If you are interested, ask Google ...

We need your approach (all the last 6 or 7 prefects are in jail), but we cannot do it now... :(

Through peaceful means - not possible ...

 
Manov:

Study the Bulgarian opyt :))) Andwe are Ukrainian!

Our bandit has been proved to be a minister (replaced by another criminal) and nobody is surprised when mafiosi are appointed at all levels of government. The special services and the police have amazing processes :)

If you are interested, ask Google ...

We need your approach (all the last 6 or 7 prefects are in jail), but we cannot do it now... :(

We can't do it peacefully...

I wish we had a similar approach in Russia.

Then Pu would be in jail together with Khodor. What a fairy tale!

 
Mathemat:

Are you suggesting that Ukraine is in the nineties?


It is going backwards. The history of civilisation is the realisation of efficiency and the search for a new efficiency. In the Stone Age it was possible to kill and take away as force. Later on the rights of dexterity and cunning. Later only on the basis of law.

The right of force does not formally exist. But in fact it returns to an insignificant extent. Here and there. Here and in Ukraine as well. And it does not matter who uses it, a man with shoulder straps or a man with a knife behind his back. It is one and the same person. Only in different circumstances.

 
Mischek:

Well, judging by the question, it means something delicate - children, education, culture?

?

:) bygone, although he is a PhD in economics (they are only candidates with faces like that)
Mischek:

not much info, boilers are kind of showy, ring is modest and wears

more of a family and kids kind of thing.

// but the wife was a quiet honor student at school with a parent or in power or in science

I have a wife, but I don't know who she was. I'll give you a graphic hint.

 
notused:
I'll give you a graphic hint.

Is there a similar position in Russia ?

Or maybe it's something specific like Minister of Blood Transfusion.)

 

OK, let's take Russia as a base

Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

Russian Federal Migration Service

Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation

Federal Service for Defence Order

Federal Service for Technical and Export Control

Federal Special Construction Agency

Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation

Federal Service for the Execution of Sentences

Federal Registration Service

Federal Bailiff Service

Federal Real Estate Cadastre Agency

State Courier Service of the Russian Federation

(federal service)

Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation (federal service)

Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (federal service)

Federal Service of the Russian Federation for Drug Trafficking Control (federal service)

Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (federal service)

Main Directorate of Special Programmes of the President of the Russian Federation (federal agency)

Directorate of Affairs of the President of the Russian Federation (federal agency)

II. Federal bodies of executive power, whose activities are supervised by the Government of the Russian Federation, federal services and federal agencies subordinated to these federal bodies of executive power

Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Russian Federation

Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare

Federal Service for Supervision of Health Care and Social Development

Federal Labour and Employment Agency

Federal Agency for Health and Social Development

Federal Medical and Biological Agency

Federal Agency for High-Tech Medical Care

Ministry of Information Technology and Communications of the Russian Federation

Federal Information Technology Agency

Federal Agency for Communications

Ministry of Culture and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation

Federal Archives Agency

Federal Agency for Culture and Cinematography

Federal Agency for Press and Mass Communications

Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation

Federal Service for Intellectual Property, Patents and Trademarks

Federal Service for Supervision of Education and Science

Federal Agency for Science and Innovation

Federal Education Agency

Ministry of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation

Federal Agency for Water Resources

Federal Forestry Agency

Federal Agency for Subsoil Use

Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources

Ministry of Industry and Energy of the Russian Federation

Federal Agency for Industry

Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology

Federal Agency for Energy

Ministry of Regional Development of the Russian Federation

Federal Agency for Construction and Housing and Communal Services

Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation

Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance

Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation

Federal Supervision Agency for Transport

Federal Agency for Air Transport

Federal Agency for Geodesy and Cartography

Federal Road Agency

Federal Railway Transport Agency

Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport

Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation

Federal Tax Service

Federal Insurance Supervision Service

Federal Financial and Budgetary Oversight Service

Federal Treasury (federal service)

Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Russian Federation

Federal Agency for State Reserves

Federal Agency for Federal Property Management

Federal agency for management of special economic zones

III. Federal executive agencies supervised by the Government of the Russian Federation

State Committee of the Russian Federation for Youth Affairs

State Committee of the Russian Federation for Fishery

Federal Anti-Monopoly Service

Federal Air Navigation Service

Federal State Statistics Service

Federal Service for Supervision of Mass Communications, Communications, and Protection of Cultural Heritage

Federal Customs Service

Federal Tariff Service

Federal Financial Monitoring Service

Federal Financial Markets Service

Federal Atomic Energy Agency

Federal Space Agency

Federal Agency for the Supply of Weapons, Military, Special Equipment and Materiel

Federal Agency for Tourism

Federal Agency for Physical Culture and Sport.

 
Mischek:

Is there a similar position in Russia ?

Or maybe there is something specific like Minister for Blood Transfusion ))

there is (albeit not letter by letter, but you can't confuse it).

and our comrade also made a cartoon (or rather, on his initiative).

 
Mischek:

OK, let's take Russia as a base

the right "office" is on the list.
 

Throwing out what is clearly unnecessary

Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation


Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation

Federal Service for the Execution of Punishments



Federal Bailiff Service

Federal Real Estate Cadastre Agency


Federal Service of the Russian Federation for Drug Trafficking Control (federal service)



II. Federal executive authorities supervised by the Government of the Russian Federation, federal services and federal agencies subordinated to these federal executive authorities


Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare



Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation

Federal Service for Intellectual Property, Patents and Trademarks

Federal Service for Supervision of Education and Science

Federal Agency for Science and Innovation

Federal Agency for Education
Ministry of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation

Federal Agency for Water Resources

Federal Forestry Agency

Federal Agency for Subsoil Use

Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources



Federal Energy Agency


Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation


 Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation

Federal Tax Service would be appropriate

Federal Service for Insurance Supervision

Federal Service for Financial and Budgetary Oversight


Federal Agency for Federal Property Management





 
notused:
there's a right "office" on the list

the IRS would be good for him.

?

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