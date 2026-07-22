Interesting and Humour - page 600
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... Yes, in power is our comrade. It remains to be seen at which level and in which branch of government :)
Study the Bulgarian opyt :))) Andwe are Ukrainian!
Our bandit has been proved to be a minister (replaced by another criminal) and nobody is surprised when a mafioso is appointed at any level of government. The special services and the police have amazing processes :)
If you are interested, ask Google ...
We need your approach (all the last 6 or 7 prefects are in jail), but we cannot do it now... :(
Through peaceful means - not possible ...
Study the Bulgarian opyt :))) Andwe are Ukrainian!
Our bandit has been proved to be a minister (replaced by another criminal) and nobody is surprised when mafiosi are appointed at all levels of government. The special services and the police have amazing processes :)
If you are interested, ask Google ...
We need your approach (all the last 6 or 7 prefects are in jail), but we cannot do it now... :(
We can't do it peacefully...
I wish we had a similar approach in Russia.
Then Pu would be in jail together with Khodor. What a fairy tale!
Are you suggesting that Ukraine is in the nineties?
It is going backwards. The history of civilisation is the realisation of efficiency and the search for a new efficiency. In the Stone Age it was possible to kill and take away as force. Later on the rights of dexterity and cunning. Later only on the basis of law.
The right of force does not formally exist. But in fact it returns to an insignificant extent. Here and there. Here and in Ukraine as well. And it does not matter who uses it, a man with shoulder straps or a man with a knife behind his back. It is one and the same person. Only in different circumstances.
Well, judging by the question, it means something delicate - children, education, culture?
?
not much info, boilers are kind of showy, ring is modest and wears
more of a family and kids kind of thing.
// but the wife was a quiet honor student at school with a parent or in power or in science
I have a wife, but I don't know who she was. I'll give you a graphic hint.
I'll give you a graphic hint.
Is there a similar position in Russia ?
Or maybe it's something specific like Minister of Blood Transfusion.)
OK, let's take Russia as a base
Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation
Russian Federal Migration Service
Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation
Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation
Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation
Federal Service for Defence Order
Federal Service for Technical and Export Control
Federal Special Construction Agency
Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation
Federal Service for the Execution of Sentences
Federal Registration Service
Federal Bailiff Service
Federal Real Estate Cadastre Agency
State Courier Service of the Russian Federation
(federal service)
Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation (federal service)
Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (federal service)
Federal Service of the Russian Federation for Drug Trafficking Control (federal service)
Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (federal service)
Main Directorate of Special Programmes of the President of the Russian Federation (federal agency)
Directorate of Affairs of the President of the Russian Federation (federal agency)
II. Federal bodies of executive power, whose activities are supervised by the Government of the Russian Federation, federal services and federal agencies subordinated to these federal bodies of executive power
Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Russian Federation
Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare
Federal Service for Supervision of Health Care and Social Development
Federal Labour and Employment Agency
Federal Agency for Health and Social Development
Federal Medical and Biological Agency
Federal Agency for High-Tech Medical Care
Ministry of Information Technology and Communications of the Russian Federation
Federal Information Technology Agency
Federal Agency for Communications
Ministry of Culture and Mass Communications of the Russian Federation
Federal Archives Agency
Federal Agency for Culture and Cinematography
Federal Agency for Press and Mass Communications
Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation
Federal Service for Intellectual Property, Patents and Trademarks
Federal Service for Supervision of Education and Science
Federal Agency for Science and Innovation
Federal Education Agency
Ministry of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation
Federal Agency for Water Resources
Federal Forestry Agency
Federal Agency for Subsoil Use
Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources
Ministry of Industry and Energy of the Russian Federation
Federal Agency for Industry
Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology
Federal Agency for Energy
Ministry of Regional Development of the Russian Federation
Federal Agency for Construction and Housing and Communal Services
Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation
Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance
Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation
Federal Supervision Agency for Transport
Federal Agency for Air Transport
Federal Agency for Geodesy and Cartography
Federal Road Agency
Federal Railway Transport Agency
Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transport
Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation
Federal Tax Service
Federal Insurance Supervision Service
Federal Financial and Budgetary Oversight Service
Federal Treasury (federal service)
Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of the Russian Federation
Federal Agency for State Reserves
Federal Agency for Federal Property Management
Federal agency for management of special economic zones
III. Federal executive agencies supervised by the Government of the Russian Federation
State Committee of the Russian Federation for Youth Affairs
State Committee of the Russian Federation for Fishery
Federal Anti-Monopoly Service
Federal Air Navigation Service
Federal State Statistics Service
Federal Service for Supervision of Mass Communications, Communications, and Protection of Cultural Heritage
Federal Customs Service
Federal Tariff Service
Federal Financial Monitoring Service
Federal Financial Markets Service
Federal Atomic Energy Agency
Federal Space Agency
Federal Agency for the Supply of Weapons, Military, Special Equipment and Materiel
Federal Agency for Tourism
Federal Agency for Physical Culture and Sport.
Is there a similar position in Russia ?
Or maybe there is something specific like Minister for Blood Transfusion ))
there is (albeit not letter by letter, but you can't confuse it).
and our comrade also made a cartoon (or rather, on his initiative).
OK, let's take Russia as a base
Throwing out what is clearly unnecessary
Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation
Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation
Federal Service for the Execution of Punishments
Federal Bailiff Service
Federal Real Estate Cadastre Agency
Federal Service of the Russian Federation for Drug Trafficking Control (federal service)
II. Federal executive authorities supervised by the Government of the Russian Federation, federal services and federal agencies subordinated to these federal executive authorities
Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Welfare
Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation
Federal Service for Intellectual Property, Patents and Trademarks
Federal Service for Supervision of Education and Science
Federal Agency for Science and Innovation
Federal Agency for Education
Ministry of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation
Federal Agency for Water Resources
Federal Forestry Agency
Federal Agency for Subsoil Use
Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources
Federal Energy Agency
Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation
Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation
Federal Tax Service would be appropriate
Federal Service for Insurance Supervision
Federal Service for Financial and Budgetary Oversight
Federal Agency for Federal Property Management
there's a right "office" on the list
the IRS would be good for him.
?